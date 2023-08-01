Home Latest News New Reality Labs prototypes show off a possible future for Quest hardware

New Reality Labs prototypes show off a possible future for Quest hardware

By
Deidre Richardson
-




What you need to know

  • Meta’s Reality Labs is showing off two new XR headset prototypes at the SIGGRAPH 2023 conference this August.
  • “Butterscotch Varifocal” is the first VR headset to achieve retinal resolution for 20/20 VR vision while also adjusting the screen’s focus based on where your eyes look.
  • “Flamera” uses a unique “light field passthrough” instead of traditional cameras to give you a more realistic look at your surroundings without any visual artifacts. 

After every Meta earnings report showing billions in quarterly losses on Reality Labs R&D, it’s easy to question what, exactly, Meta’s XR engineers are working on that costs so much. At an upcoming tech conference in Los Angeles, Meta’s team will show off new proofs of concept that may manifest in future Meta Quest VR headsets.

VR headsets like the Quest 2 have known limitations. Visuals are blurry, both because a wireless headset can’t support high resolutions and because they have a set focal point of about three feet where things are clearest. Anything closer or further becomes increasingly out of focus, restricting where games focus their art direction and mechanics.


