What’s new on Paramount+ in August 2023

Depending upon which tier you subscribe to, Paramount+ can be a very different experience. The standard tier is the Paramount+ that you remember, including original shows and classic movies interrupted by commercials. The highest tier, Paramount+ with Showtime, offers more movies and more original shows, including the seventh season of the acclaimed Showtime series, The Chi and Billions. But if you want more, you’ll have to pay more.
All tiers of Paramount+ will get to stream films like Gone Baby Gone, Rudy, Sicario, The Running Man, and The Truman Show. Additionally, since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is coming to theaters in August, Paramount+ is bringing the first three live-action films and the first TMNT animated movie back to streaming.
Below, you’ll find a complete list of everything new on Paramount+ for the month of August. However, the shows and movies below that are marked with an asterisk (*) are only available on Paramount+ with Showtime. As always, our picks for the month are in bold.
Everything new on Paramount+ in August
August 1
- Adventureland
- Basic Instinct*
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey*
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure*
- Black Snake Moan
- Boogie Nights*
- Casino*
- Cop Land*
- Cousins
- Danny Collins*
- Dead Again
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Domestic Disturbance
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Downhill Racer
- El Dorado
- Explorers*
- Fatal Instinct*
- Firewalker*
- Force Majeure*
- French Postcards
- Ghost Town
- Gone Baby Gone
- Hard Rain*
- I.Q.*
- Indecent Proposal
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Jade*
- Jennifer 8
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- King Kong (1976)
- Kinky Boots* (2006)
- Last Holiday
- Mixtape premiere
- Need For Speed*
- Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
- Nightwatch*
- Orange County*
- Playing By Heart*
- Rat Race (2001)
- Regarding Henry*
- Rescue Dawn*
- Rosemary’s Baby*
- Rudy
- Sahara*
- She’s All That*
- She’s Having A Baby*
- She’s Out of My League
- She’s the Man
- Shooter
- Shut In*
- Sicario
- Snow Day (2000)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- The Bigfoot Trap*
- The Color of Money
- The Crow*
- The Devil Inside*
- The Faculty
- The Fighter
- The Forger*
- The Grifters*
- The Honeymooners (2005)
- The Ladies Man
- The Last Airbender*
- The Midnight Meat Train*
- The Running Man
- The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut*
- The Truman Show
- The Uninvited
- The Whale*
- Thelma & Louise*
- TMNT (2007)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape*
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
- Without a Paddle*
- Wolf*
- Zodiac*
August 2
- Air Disasters (Season 17)
- Air Warriors (Season 9-10)
- Big Brother (Season 25)*
- Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 2)
- Ollie’s Pack (Season 1)
August 4
- The Chi Season 6 premiere*
- Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)*
August 5
- NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
- Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Palmeiras
- BIG3 Basketball
- PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- ShoBox*
August 6
- NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC
- PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Kansas City
- Takeya Pickleball Showcase
August 8
- Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere
August 9
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 15)
- RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Seasons 1-2)
- Superfan (Season 1)*
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4 -5)
August 10
- Love In Taipei premiere
- The Challenge: USA (Season 2)*
- The Pink Panther (2006)*
August 11
- All Up in the Biz*
- Billions Season 7 premiere*
- PAW Patrol: Moto Pups
- The Challenge: USA (Season 2)
August 12
- 3ICE Championship
- PGA Tour – FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
August 13
- BIG3 Basketball
- Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Fluminense
- Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Flamengo vs. São Paulo
August 15
- Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback premiere
- Sick of Myself*
August 16
- Catch Me If You Can*
- UEFA Super Cup – Manchester City vs. Sevilla
- War of the Worlds (2005)
August 17
August 19
- BIG3 Basketball
- Start of 2023 Serie A Season
- NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Botafogo
- PGA Tour – BMW Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- Sabotage*
August 20
- Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Nashville
- NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage
August 23
- The First of Us (Season 1)
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Coneheads
- Machete Kills*
August 24
- Football Must Go On (Season 1)
- Organ Trail
August 25
- NFL ON CBS (Preseason) – Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers
August 26
- Series A – AC Milan vs. Torino
- BIG3 Basketball Celebrity Game, All-Star Game & Championship
- PGA Tour – TOUR Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
August 27
- Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Austin
- NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC
- Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo
