What’s new on Paramount+ in August 2023

Depending upon which tier you subscribe to, Paramount+ can be a very different experience. The standard tier is the Paramount+ that you remember, including original shows and classic movies interrupted by commercials. The highest tier, Paramount+ with Showtime, offers more movies and more original shows, including the seventh season of the acclaimed Showtime series, The Chi and Billions. But if you want more, you’ll have to pay more.

All tiers of Paramount+ will get to stream films like Gone Baby Gone, Rudy, Sicario, The Running Man, and The Truman Show. Additionally, since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is coming to theaters in August, Paramount+ is bringing the first three live-action films and the first TMNT animated movie back to streaming.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of everything new on Paramount+ for the month of August. However, the shows and movies below that are marked with an asterisk (*) are only available on Paramount+ with Showtime. As always, our picks for the month are in bold.

Everything new on Paramount+ in August

August 1

Adventureland

Basic Instinct*

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey*

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure*

Black Snake Moan

Boogie Nights*

Casino*

Cop Land*

Cousins

Danny Collins*

Dead Again

Dinner For Schmucks

Domestic Disturbance

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Downhill Racer

El Dorado

Explorers*

Fatal Instinct*

Firewalker*

Force Majeure*

French Postcards

Ghost Town

Gone Baby Gone

Hard Rain*

I.Q.*

Indecent Proposal

Jacob’s Ladder

Jade*

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Kinky Boots* (2006)

Last Holiday

Mixtape premiere

Need For Speed*

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nightwatch*

Orange County*

Playing By Heart*

Rat Race (2001)

Regarding Henry*

Rescue Dawn*

Rosemary’s Baby*

Rudy

Sahara*

She’s All That*

She’s Having A Baby*

She’s Out of My League

She’s the Man

Shooter

Shut In*

Sicario

Snow Day (2000)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap*

The Color of Money

The Crow*

The Devil Inside*

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Forger*

The Grifters*

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender*

The Midnight Meat Train*

The Running Man

The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut*

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The Whale*

Thelma & Louise*

TMNT (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape*

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle*

Wolf*

Zodiac*

August 2

Air Disasters (Season 17)

Air Warriors (Season 9-10)

Big Brother (Season 25)*

Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 2)

Ollie’s Pack (Season 1)

August 4

The Chi Season 6 premiere*

Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)*

August 5

NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Palmeiras

BIG3 Basketball

PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

ShoBox*

August 6

NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC

PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Kansas City

Takeya Pickleball Showcase

August 8

Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere

August 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 15)

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Seasons 1-2)

Superfan (Season 1)*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4 -5)

August 10

Love In Taipei premiere

The Challenge: USA (Season 2)*

The Pink Panther (2006)*

August 11

All Up in the Biz*

Billions Season 7 premiere*

PAW Patrol: Moto Pups

The Challenge: USA (Season 2)

August 12

3ICE Championship

PGA Tour – FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

August 13

BIG3 Basketball

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Fluminense

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Flamengo vs. São Paulo

August 15

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback premiere

Sick of Myself*

August 16

Catch Me If You Can*

UEFA Super Cup – Manchester City vs. Sevilla

War of the Worlds (2005)

August 17

August 19

BIG3 Basketball

Start of 2023 Serie A Season

NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Botafogo

PGA Tour – BMW Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

Sabotage*

August 20

Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Nashville

NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage

August 23

The First of Us (Season 1)

Bringing Out the Dead

Coneheads

Machete Kills*

August 24

Football Must Go On (Season 1)

Organ Trail

August 25

NFL ON CBS (Preseason) – Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers

August 26

Series A – AC Milan vs. Torino

BIG3 Basketball Celebrity Game, All-Star Game & Championship

PGA Tour – TOUR Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

August 27

Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Austin

NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo

