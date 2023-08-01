Solana (SOL): Important Index Shows Altcoin Is One of Most Overvalued – U.Today









Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In 2021, Solana (SOL) experienced substantial growth due to the advocacy of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), a prominent figure in the blockchain industry. This entrepreneur’s efforts effectively elevated the altcoin’s visibility, contributing to its success.

While Solana has several attractive features, including a scalable and developer-friendly network, other Ethereum (ETH) competitors possess these qualities as well. Despite this, Solana has managed to distinguish itself and garner a higher level of recognition.

The impact of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) on Solana (SOL) was significant, to the extent that the altcoin was often referred to as “Sam’s cryptocurrency.” Unfortunately, when SBF’s fortunes took a turn in 2022, the SOL token experienced a dramatic drop, losing 60% of its market capitalization within a week. This decline was further exacerbated by the suspension of projects on the Solana network.

Furthermore, by the end of the year, Solana’s blockchain had not demonstrated noteworthy progress in terms of transfer and payment volumes or asset storage, leading to a loss of competitiveness compared to networks like BNB Chain and Polygon (MATIC).

Given these challenges in its history, Solana has been criticized as one of the most overvalued networks aimed at the decentralized application market, as indicated by a study cited by Twitter profile Solana Daily.

The metric used to assess the correlation between Solana’s market price and its value is MC/TVL, which stands for Market Capitalization divided by Total Value Locked. This metric is commonly used to evaluate the financial performance and viability of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.

It aims to compare the total value of assets on the platform with the total value of assets locked as collateral for decentralized financial protocols. A higher MC/TVL ratio implies a higher degree of utilization and trust in the DeFi platform. When a network’s MC/TVL exceeds 1.0, it suggests an overvaluation of the network, which can result in a price correction.

At the time of writing, Solana has a market capitalization of $8.8 billion. However, data from DeFiLlama indicates that the Total Value Locked (TVL) on the Solana blockchain is $264.85 million. This results in a MC/TVL ratio of 17.5, indicating a potential market correction for the altcoin.

It is likely that Solana may experience some correction in the near future, which is common given its recent high valuation. However, interest in cryptocurrencies continues to grow, as evidenced by the increasing number of active wallets interacting with decentralized exchanges this year.

Additionally, Solana’s network has demonstrated reliability up until now, with no downtime and fast transactions, even with a low TVL and limited NFT activity. This stability, combined with its strong potential, could position Solana as a significant player in the decentralized industry, especially if it can keep pace with its competition, including Ethereum’s competitors and Layer 2 projects.

Sabrina has been creating content for the cryptocurrency market since 2018. Her career includes work for important news portals in Brazil, such as Cryptonizando and Guia do Bitcoin.

In addition, she is a partner of the portal and YouTube channel É Top Saber.

Her passion for blockchain news and education led her to create the news portal Bolhacrypto.

In order to help companies and projects in the cryptocurrency market to develop, Sabrina has been leading Varandacrypto, a company that offers content for blockchain projects.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source







