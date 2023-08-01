Home Latest News AMD 4800S Xbox Chip Shows Perils of Pairing CPUs with GDDR6

AMD 4800S Xbox Chip Shows Perils of Pairing CPUs with GDDR6

By
Jeffrey Morgan
-

Digital Foundry tested an Xbox Series X-inspired AMD 4800S desktop kit to see how it would fare against some of AMD’s standard desktop Ryzen processors in gaming tasks. This kit is unique because it integrates an Xbox Series X SoC and GDDR6 memory. Despite its gaming-focused nature, the console CPU did not fare well and was constantly outperformed by a Ryzen 5 3600, despite the additional memory bandwidth GDDR6 offers and the Xbox chip’s two additional cores.

AMD developed the 4800S desktop kit to sell off Xbox Series X SoCs that lacked a functioning GPU. As a result, these kits feature no integrated graphics, leaving the CPU as the only working part of the chip. The kit comes in a micro-ATX form factor, featuring a standard AM4 Wraith cooler and enough USB ports and PCIe slots to set up an average gaming PC.

source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR