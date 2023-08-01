Top 8 Ways to Fix Fire TV Stick Remote Volume Not … – The Tech Edvocate









The Fire TV Stick is a popular streaming device that can turn any TV into a smart TV. However, sometimes users may encounter issues with the remote control, particularly the volume control not working. Here are the top 8 ways to fix Fire TV Stick remote volume not working:

1. Check the Batteries:

The first thing you should check when the remote control’s volume buttons stop working is the batteries. Make sure the batteries are installed correctly and have enough power. If the batteries are low, replace them with new ones.

2. Unpair and Re-Pair the Remote:

Sometimes, the remote control may lose its connection to the Fire TV Stick, leading to volume control issues. You can unpair the remote control by pressing and holding the Home button for 10 seconds. Then, pair the remote control again by pressing and holding the Home button for a few seconds until the Fire TV Stick detects it.

3. Restart the Fire TV Stick:

If the remote control’s volume buttons still don’t work, try restarting the Fire TV Stick. Go to the Settings menu, select Device & Software, and then select Restart. Wait for the device to reboot before trying the remote again.

4. Check the HDMI Connection:

The Fire TV Stick relies on the HDMI connection to communicate with your TV. If there is an issue with the HDMI connection, the remote control’s volume buttons may not work correctly. Make sure the HDMI cable is securely connected to both the Fire TV Stick and your TV.

5. Disable Audio Leveling:

The Fire TV Stick has a feature called Audio Leveling, which adjusts the volume of the content to make it consistent. However, this feature may interfere with the remote control’s volume buttons. You can disable Audio Leveling by going to the Audio menu in Settings and turning it off.

6. Reset the Fire TV Stick:

If none of the above steps work, you can reset the Fire TV Stick to its factory settings. This will erase all data and settings, so make sure to back up anything important before proceeding. Go to the Settings menu, select Device & Software, and then select Reset to Factory Defaults.

7. Use the TV Remote:

If the Fire TV Stick remote control’s volume buttons still don’t work, you can try using your TV remote instead. Many modern TVs have HDMI-CEC, which allows you to control the Fire TV Stick with your TV remote.

8. Contact customer support:

If none of the above steps work, and the remote control’s volume buttons still don’t work, it’s time to contact customer support. Amazon’s customer support team can help troubleshoot the issue and provide further assistance.

In conclusion, the Fire TV Stick remote control’s volume buttons not working can be frustrating, but there are several ways to fix the issue. Try these solutions to regain control of your device’s audio and enjoy your favorite movies and shows.

Signup for The Tech Edvocate Newsletter and have the latest in EdTech news and opinion delivered to your email address!

Email address:

First Name

Last Name



Since technology is not going anywhere and does more good than harm, adapting is the best course of action. That is where The Tech Edvocate comes in. We plan to cover the PreK-12 and Higher Education EdTech sectors and provide our readers with the latest news and opinion on the subject. From time to time, I will invite other voices to weigh in on important issues in EdTech. We hope to provide a well-rounded, multi-faceted look at the past, present, the future of EdTech in the US and internationally.

We started this journey back in June 2016, and we plan to continue it for many more years to come. I hope that you will join us in this discussion of the past, present and future of EdTech and lend your own insight to the issues that are discussed.

Signup for The Tech Edvocate Newsletter and have the latest in EdTech news and opinion delivered to your email address!

Email address:

First Name

Last Name



The Tech Edvocate

910 Goddin Street

Richmond, VA 23231

(601) 630-5238

[email protected]

source







