Deals: Amazon Takes $30 Off Nearly Every Apple Watch SE Model, Available From $219

Today we’re tracking a few deals on the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE, which is available for $219.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00. Along with this model, Amazon has low prices on nearly every other configuration of the 2022 Apple Watch SE, including cellular models.
For the 40mm GPS model, you can get all three colors at this price: Starlight Aluminum, Silver Aluminum, and Midnight Aluminum. Additionally, each color has both S/M and M/L sizes in stock and on sale, with delivery dates as soon as August 2 for many models. Overall, this is a solid second-best price.
The 44mm GPS model is on sale for $249.00, down from $279.00. Like the smaller model, this one is available in all three colors and various band sizes with a delivery date around August 1-5 for the fastest options. It’s another second-best price.
Moving to cellular models, the 40mm cellular Apple Watch SE has hit $269.00 on Amazon, down from $299.00. Discounts on both cellular models have been more rare than the GPS versions of the Apple Watch SE, so this is a great opportunity to purchase the wearable at its lowest price.
Lastly, the 44mm cellular Apple Watch SE is available for $299.00 in all three colors, down from $329.00.
