Motorola Moto G14 appears again, revealing more details

The Motorola Moto G14 has appeared again, and has revealed more details about its design. This time around, two new images have surfaced, containing 6 renders of the phone. Those images were shared by Sudhanshu Ambhore, a tipster.

The Motorola Moto G14 appears again, with more design details, and specs

The images show the phone from the front, back, and they’re also revealing its right and left sides. This follows our report from earlier this month. We were the first to reveal the Moto G14 design, in case you’d like to know more about that.

As you can see, the device will feature a centered display camera hole, and its bottom bezel will be thicker than the rest. Two cameras will sit on the back, and they will be vertically-aligned. They’ll also be a part of the same camera island.

Motorola’s logo is easily noticeable on the back, while the sides of the phone are flat. Its corners are, however, rounded. All the physical buttons on the device are placed on the right-hand side. The phone will be on offer in dark gray and blue colors, it seems.

It’ll be extremely affordable

The tipster also said that the phone is coming to India on August 1, and that it’ll launch in Europe soon too. It’ll cost between €100 and €130 in Europe, according to him.

He did also share some specs of the device. The Moto G14 is expected to offer a 6.5-inch fullHD+ LCD display. It will also feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (UFS 2.2).

The Unisoc T616 processor will fuel the phone, while a side-facing fingerprint scanner will also be a part of the package. Its power/lock button will double as a fingerprint scanner.

The phone will be IP52 certified, and it’ll include a 5,000mAh battery. 20W wired charging is also mentioned here, as are stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.