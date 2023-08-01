How to Turn Off PS5 Controller – GameRant









Turning off a PS5 controller is essential to maintain its battery life and to connect it to a new device; either way, here’s how to turn it off.

The PS5 controller is incredibly versatile and is compatible with numerous devices. However, gamers have trouble disconnecting said controller before connecting to new devices. The PS5 controller differs greatly from its predecessors, meaning the process of turning it off is slightly different. To turn off the DualSense, even if it is a custom PS5 controller, there are a couple of ways to go about it.

This process can be repeated to turn off multiple PS5 controllers or other accessories connected to a PS5. It is worth noting there is also a way to make the PS5 controller turn off automatically after a specified amount of time, which can be accomplished by following these steps:

If a PS5 controller is used on a third-party device, turning it off is relatively simple. If the controller is being used on a PC, or any device for that matter, hold the PlayStation button down on the controller for 15 seconds to turn it off.

The white LED indicator will power down once the PS5 controller is off, indicating the process is complete. If the controller does not turn off and continues blinking blue, press the PlayStation and Options buttons on the controller simultaneously.

Every PS5 comes with just one controller out of the box, and while the PS5 controller has a decent battery, it is important to turn it off when not in use instead of charging it over and over again. Also, this will ensure the PS5 controller does not deteriorate quickly, thus giving it a longer lifespan. If not for this, turning off a PS5 controller is essential before it can be connected to a new device. Either way, it is a good idea to turn off the PS5 controller for the best possible results.

The PS5 is available now.

