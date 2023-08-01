Store everything with SanDisk products up to 70% off at Amazon

Cloud systems are great and all, but microSD cards, hard drives, and flash drives are still great ways to back up your files and media. If you’ve been looking for external memory drives or cards, now is a great time to check out some SanDisk deals at Amazon as of July 28.

Best SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO deal

Why we like it

Save up to 4TB of media and documents in a write speed of up to 2000 MBs thanks to the SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO. Usage conditions and other factors can affect write speed, but you’re sure to get speedy memory-saving capabilities nonetheless. Your documents, photos, and videos will stay safe thanks to a sturdy forged aluminum chassis. Confidently take the Extreme PRO anywhere thanks to drop resistance of up to two meters, as well as water and dust resistance rated at IP55. And yes, that is a carabineer loop you can use to attach this drive to straps, keychains, or even your own clothing.

Best portable external drive deal

Why we like it

The SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD is capable of write speeds of up to 1000MB and is now a whopping $480 (or 69%) off its usual price of $699.99. Like the Extreme PRO, it also resists drops and is dustproof and waterproof so you know you can take it on all of your adventures. This external memory drive was created to work in temperatures ranging from freezing to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. And 256-bit AES encryption ensures privacy, so you can be sure that confidential documents and media will stay safe from both the elements and onlookers.

Best micro SD card deal

Why we like it

Photographers, videographers, and content creators know just how important is to keep extra micro SD cards around. At $13.99, the SanDisk micro SD card (128GB) is a steal. It’s equipped with a transfer speed of 100MB, is certified to work with Android devices and Chromebooks, and supports Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel) video.

