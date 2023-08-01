Home Latest News iPhone 15's major upgrades could come with an unwelcome price jump

iPhone 15's major upgrades could come with an unwelcome price jump

By
Abhinav Mishra
-




Recent weeks have seen multiple reports that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will see a price increase in the United States, although it wasn’t clear whether those price hikes would translate to international customers as well. We might now have our answer, and things are even worse than we’d feared.

According to a new report not only will those outside the United States suffer from the same iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price increases that U.S. customers, but they will also pay more for other models.


