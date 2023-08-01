The best free apps for video meetings

While many companies are encouraging their employees to return to the office, working remotely (when possible) seems to have caught on and is probably not going anywhere in the near future. Many of us are still using videoconferencing apps to keep in touch with work colleagues, family, and friends. Zoom continues to top the list of these meeting apps, but there are a bunch of other free applications out there that will allow you to meet others online.

What follows are descriptions of some of the more interesting free video conferencing apps. We’ve concentrated on applications that allow at least 10 or more participants. Rather than simply assume that Zoom is best for you, you may want to try one or two of these out for yourself to see how well they fit in with your style and that of your friends and / or colleagues. This list is a good place to start.

The most popular video meeting app

Zoom is one of the most widely used video meeting apps.

Zoom has become one of the most well-known videoconferencing apps — in fact, its name is practically synonymous with video meetings. Before the pandemic hit, the company marketed Zoom mostly for corporate use but included a free basic version for individuals. Since then, the company has introduced several different versions: Zoom One, its more traditional conferencing software; Zoom Events & Webinars; and Zoom Rooms, which provide breakout discussion areas.

The free version of Zoom allows up to 100 users to meet, but there is a 40-minute limit on meetings. Having enjoyed an increase in visibility since the beginning of the pandemic, Zoom still has a page offering help and advice to new users.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 100

One-on-one meetings: 40-minute time limit

Group meetings: 40-minute time limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: Yes, locally

A longtime go-to for online calls

Skype’s Meet Now feature supports up to 50 people with a four-hour time limit.

Skype has been the go-to platform for one-on-one conversations since its beta was released in 2003. Its Meet Now feature allows for videoconferencing; up to 100 people (including you) can meet with a generous 24-hour time limit on meetings. You don’t even have to sign up for the service; there is a separate page that lets you create a free video meeting without having to actually sign up for the service (as long as you’re using either the Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome browser). However, you get more features using the app, so if you’re okay with registering for a free account, you may be better off doing that.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 100

One-on-one meetings: 24-hour time limit

Group meetings: 24-hour time limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: Yes; recording stored for up to 30 days

A corporate app with a solid freemium version

Webex, a videoconferencing app that has been around since the ’90s, has a useful free version.

Webex is a videoconferencing app that has been around since the ’90s and was acquired by Cisco in 2007. While it’s been mainly known as a business application and continues to focus on serving companies, it does have a fairly generous free version that’s worth checking out. The freemium version allows for 100 participants, you can meet for up to 40 minutes, and you can create breakout rooms.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 100

One-on-one meetings: 40-minute time limit

Group meetings: 40-minute time limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: Yes, locally

Accessible from your Gmail page

Google Meet is a video calling option that requires Google accounts to use.

Meet, which merged (sort of) with Google’s Duo last year, offers a very simple and efficient way to video chat with colleagues, friends, and family — assuming they all have Google accounts, which is a requirement for both hosts and participants. (And note that if you used to use the original Meet app, you’ll be asked to download the new one.) It’s easy to find: you can find a Meet link in the Gmail app and in every appointment you make using Google Calendar. And Meet has some neat features, including real-time captions.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 100

One-on-one meetings: 24-hour time limit

Group meetings: 60-minute time limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: No

Not just for business

Microsoft Teams is a conferencing app that offers video meets as well.

Microsoft Teams is a competitor to Slack and an especially good idea if you’re part of the Office ecosystem. While the application is mainly focused on business use, a few years ago, Microsoft stepped out of its three-piece suit and unveiled a free personal version of Teams, which lets anyone chat, talk, or have video meetings in a virtual shared space — you just have to create an account with Microsoft in order to use it. While the free version lets you have 100 participants for a maximum of 60 minutes per meeting, subscribers to Microsoft 365 Personal can have up to 300 people video chat for up to 30 consecutive hours.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 100

One-on-one meetings: 30-hour limit

Group meetings: 60-minute limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: No

A wide-ranging suite of apps

The free version of Zoho Meeting offers a clean, easy-to-use interface.

Zoho offers a wide-ranging suite of online apps that range from the day to day (like email, calendars, and notebooks) to business and development (such as finance, HR, and marketing). The free version of Zoho Meeting allows up to 100 participants. Unusually, the free version doesn’t just include meetings but webinars as well (also with a limit of 100 attendees). Also worthy of mention is the company’s new Standard Edition, which starts at $1 a month for 10 participants (the price goes up with the number of participants) and adds features such as cloud recording, 24-hour meetings, and polls.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 100

One-on-one meetings: 60-minute limit

Group meetings: 60-minute limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: No

Innovative recording features

When you run a recording of your Vowel meeting, a graph below shows who was speaking when. A side panel can show meeting notes, a summary of the meeting, or the transcript.

Vowel is a new and innovative videoconferencing service with some very interesting features. It records and transcribes each meeting (you can choose not to record or turn the recording off at any time); the transcription includes any emoticons you may have used, and you can also drop in bookmarks to indicate good (or bad) points that you may want to reference later. The recording adds a graph that tracks who was speaking when. While the free version doesn’t let you download your recording, you can rewatch and search through it for the next seven days. A paid Business tier gives you access for as long as you wish.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 12

One-on-one meetings: 40 minutes

Group meetings: 40 minutes

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: Yes

Open source with plenty of features

Jitsi Meet is open source and filled with useful features.

Jitsi is an open-source platform that doesn’t require an account: you easily meet online by simply going to the site and clicking on Start meeting. If you’re a developer, you can build your own conferencing app via Jitsi Videobridge, and there is a paid business version called JaaS (“Jitsi as a Service”), but most people will be happy with the quick web version, which offers many features found in more well-known apps, such as fake backgrounds, chat, local session recording, and the ability to livestream to YouTube.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 500

One-on-one meetings: No time limit

Group meetings: No time limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: Yes (by livestreaming to YouTube)

A free version called Basic

BlueJeans by Verizon now offers a free version. Screenshot: BlueJeans by Verizon

BlueJeans by Verizon was, until recently, on our “not available for free” list; but recently, that changed. Now, together with its paid plans, BlueJeans offers a free version called Basic that bests some of its rivals in allowing up to 25 participants an unlimited amount of time and meetings. Like Zoom, you can either generate a separate meeting ID or use a permanent ID for ongoing meetings. It also includes all sorts of features, such as different views, polling and virtual backgrounds, hand raising and reaction icons, and even breakout rooms.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 25

One-on-one meetings: No time limit

Group meetings: No time limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: No

Single meeting rooms with up to 50 participants

Whereby’s meeting rooms offers up to 50 participants.

Whereby’s free version gives you the use of a single meeting room with up to 100 participants, along with the ability to lock rooms (participants have to “knock” to gain entrance). Each room has its own URL that you get to choose, which is great — assuming that nobody else has already taken that name. (For example, I first tried whereby.com/testroom and found it was already taken.) But it also has a chat function, lets you share a screen, allows you to mute or eject users, and offers breakout groups.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 100

One-on-one meetings: No time limit

Group meetings: 45-minute limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: No

A wide range of free features

RingCentral Video Pro has a good toolbox of features.

RingCentral mainly sells business communications services but also offers a free video meeting app called RingCentral Video Pro. The app includes a nice range of features, including screen sharing, recordings (up to 10 hours and stored in the cloud for up to seven days), chat, closed captions, virtual backgrounds, and more. Previously, it also offered free users 24 hours of meeting time, but as of August 7th, 2023, that was cut to 50 minutes. (Paid users still get 24 hours.)

Free version features

Maximum participants: 100

One-on-one meetings: 24 hours (50-minute limit as of August 7th, 2023)

Group meetings: 24 hours (50-minute limit as of August 7th, 2023)

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: Yes (up to seven days)

A simple web-based system

Spike can be used without having to download anything.

Spike, an expanding email service, offers paid group videoconferencing to its subscribers, but it has also made a basic video meeting web app available to anyone who wants it. It’s quick and easy to use: just go to video.spike.chat, type in a name, and click on Join Meeting. Spike generates a unique URL for the chat and even lets you share your screen or change your background. And unlike most of the other services listed here, there is no maximum for participants.

Free version features

Maximum participants: No limit

One-on-one meetings: No time limit

Group meetings: No time limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: No

A well-known chat app with videoconferencing added

Telegram has introduced group video chats. Image: Telegram

Telegram is a messaging chat app that offers video group chats also. It’s well set up for that: the app already has a feature that lets you create groups with up to 200,000 members, and you can have either private or public groups. Video chats are limited to 30 people (although up to 1,000 can watch); still, this was a welcome add-on for Telegram users.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 30

One-on-one meetings: No time limit

Group meetings: No time limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: No

Up to 40 participants can use its Signal Calling Service

A group meeting starts as a text chat. Signal offers basic video meetings.

Signal is a communications app known for its emphasis on secure messaging via end-to-end encryption. Previously, it only allowed a maximum of five participants in its video calls; however, it now allows up to 40 people to take part via its own open-source Signal Calling Service. Signal is mainly meant for mobile devices; to use it on a desktop, you have to link it to an existing mobile app. Still, if you already use Signal messaging, you now have the option to use it as a meeting app as well.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 40

One-on-one meetings: No time limit

Group meetings: No time limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: No

Group FaceTime

Not necessarily for Apple only

Group FaceTime now accommodates both iOS and Android users. Image: Apple

iPhone owners will, no doubt, already be using Apple’s built-in video chat app, but since the app was recently updated to accommodate those not in the Apple ecosystem, it has become even more useful. You can start a group call from a Messages chat, add a variety of stickers, and even blur your background. However, while you can join a group FaceTime session from Android or Windows, you can’t initiate one.

Free version features

Maximum participants: 33

One-on-one meetings: No time limit

Group meetings: No time limit

Screen sharing: Yes

Record meetings: No

More alternatives

There are other Zoom alternatives out there, including RemoteHQ and Talky. Some of these don’t have a free version, or the number of participants who can use the free version is limited.

The popular text chat app Slack is mainly set up for text chat, with an added Huddles feature available for the occasional audio or video get-together — however, the free version only allows one-to-one Huddles. And if you use Facebook, you can create a video meeting with your Facebook group using the Rooms feature.