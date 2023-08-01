DJI’s new action camera, possibly the DJI Osmo Action 4 set to launch on August 2

DJI has officially announced the imminent launch of a new product with the slogan “Show Your True Colors.” Leaks suggest that this exciting release is likely to be the DJI Osmo Action 4 action camera and it will be launched on August 2.

DJI Osmo Action 4 specifications and images (leaked)

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is rumored to boast impressive specifications, including a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor complemented by a 155° f/2.8 wide-angle lens. The camera is expected to support [email protected] and [email protected] slow-motion shooting, promising stunning visual quality for dynamic shots. Moreover, with the addition of 10-bit & D-Log M capabilities, users can expect greater control over color grading during post-processing. The device will also be waterproof up to 18m.

Comparing it to its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Action 3, released in September 2022 with a starting price of $329 features a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor capable of shooting 4K/120fps videos and 12-megapixel photos. It also supports D-Cinelike color mode, time-lapse photography, and digital zoom.

Quadro_News has leaked some DJI Osmo Action 4 camera images and according to the user, the camera will be available in standard and adventure packs. The starting price is €429, while the Adventure pack, priced at €529, includes the camera, extension rod, three batteries, and a battery case.

Just last week, DJI launched its latest Air series drone DJI Air 3 with dual 4K cameras, offering impressive photo and video capabilities. It has a wide-angle and medium telephoto lens, [email protected] and [email protected] shooting, 10-bit color modes, and intelligent flight features. The drone includes an omnidirectional vision sensing system, a 20 km image transmission range, and 46 minutes of flight time. Despite being 720g, it has higher wind resistance and an improved charging hub for multiple batteries.

