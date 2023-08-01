Lenovo To Enter Console Market “Legion Go” Windows Gaming Handheld, Powered By AMD

With the growing competitiveness in the handheld industry, it looks like we have a new player stepping in. Windows Central has revealed that Lenovo is reportedly prepping a new “Legion Go” handheld device.

Lenovo Reportedly Readies “Legion Go” Handheld With AMD Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” APUs

While details for the upcoming device aren’t specific yet, it is reported that the console will be based on Windows 11. Lenovo is stepping into a highly aggressive domain here, competing with ASUS’s ROG Ally and Valve’s Steam Deck. Several manufacturers have chosen Windows 11 as a standard OS mainly due to Microsoft’s extensive handheld support. The company has pledged to refine the OS to provide handheld users with a smoother experience.

Lenovo’s Legion Play Android handheld was announced in 2021

The “Legion Go” handheld is expected to feature an 8-inch screen, slightly larger than its competitors offer. While the large display brings benefits such as greater FOV (Field of View) and expanded UI, it also tends to consume more battery which isn’t something consumers are looking for. While Lenovo here could go all out with a large battery capacity, similar to what we saw with AYANEO KUN, we will have to wait and see.

Details regarding onboard specifications haven’t surfaced online, but as highlighted by Windows Standard, AMD’s Phoenix APUs have become a norm in the industry, with every other manufacturer adopting the Zen4 architecture. One can argue that this will make every handheld similar in terms of performance, but the distinguishing point comes in how the handheld utilizes the raw power from the APU. A prime example of this statement is the recent firmware update ASUS’s ROG Ally has received, which has resulted in an enormous 20% performance bump.

Lenovo had previously disclosed its plans in 2021 for an Android handheld called “Lenovo Legion Play.” However, the device didn’t make it to the light, but the images of the handheld did reveal that the device will feature “a 7″ 16:9 FHD bezel-less display, HDR 10, built-in controllers, dual speakers, dual vibration, and 7000mAh battery.“

The main question is, how will Lenovo stand up against established players in the industry? Well, the answer depends upon the company’s approach toward the device. One route Lenovo could go is to make a cost-effective device, but that will involve performance trade-offs. We will have to wait and see how details around “Legion Go” unfold in the future.

News Source: Windows Central