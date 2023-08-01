Binance Coin (BNB) under attack from the SEC – The Cryptonomist









El Salvador: a new service for obtaining a crypto license in the country

“Japan Blockchain” association calls on Tokyo to reform crypto tax rules

$70 million hack on decentralized Curve Finance platform: full details of the crypto attack

Binance conquers Dubai and obtains first operating license

El Salvador: a new service for obtaining a crypto license in the country

Binance conquers Dubai and obtains first operating license

Crypto regulation in Italy: the first official report

Another piece of news on the regulation of crypto and Bitcoin in the US

$70 million hack on decentralized Curve Finance platform: full details of the crypto attack

Crypto: Polygon and Solana launch Web3 security standard “Rekt Test”

New malware threatens the crypto assets of Apple users and their wallets through fake blockchain games

Filed paperwork in Bitfinex crypto hack case: the US couple faces 20 years in prison

NFT-fest.ch is the big NFT and WEB3 event held in the city of Lugano in Switzerland, 5 days of insights and emotions

NFT Fest Lugano: the largest NFT event in Europe, all the details to attend

Shiba Inu Experiences a 9% Surge: Will it Last? Discover DigiToads, the Ultimate Meme Coin Alternative for massive gains in 2023

HQMENA Announces Crypto Expo Dubai 2023, the Foremost Crypto Event in the Middle East.

ETHCC interview with Immunefi: the project to make the crypto environment safer

Bitget: interview with crypto exchange managing director Gracy Chen

STEPN CEO on how to build a successful NFT marketplace. An interview with Yawn Rong

The Sandbox (SAND) metaverse: interview with CEO Sebastien Borget

News and prices of the Solana (SOL), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and WorldCoin (WLD) crypto assets

Increased interest in studying trading and crypto

Bitcoin price forecasting: the bull market is upon us

Crypto news: Binance launches new strategy for stablecoins

Bitcoin price forecasting: the bull market is upon us

Bitcoin forecasting and latest market news from eToro

Bitcoin trading: the optimal times for an hourly bar-based trend following strategy

Optimistic forecasting of Bitcoin’s price

Curve Finance’s recent exploit led to one of the largest rewards for Ethereum’s MEV bots

ERC-223: the token standard by hacker Dexaran has been added to Ethereum’s list of standards

MEV bots: +11% profits

Forecasting Ethereum’s price for 2023

Bitcoin mining: experts say network hashrate could drop after next cryptocurrency halving

Bitmain’s new machines for mining Filecoin

Vanguard increases investment in Bitcoin mining

Bitcoin mining thrives due partly to competition created by the rise in hashrate

Crypto news: Binance launches new strategy for stablecoins

Tether: USDT stablecoin reserves increase

Tether stablecoin (USDT) sets new market cap record at $83.8 billion

Circle: USDC stablecoin capitalization halved

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

In this article we will look at what news is most relevant for the crypto assets Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Crypto news and price analysis for Polkadot (DOT), Compound (COMP) and Pepe (PEPE)

The value of Shiba Inu compared with Bitcoin and Ethereum

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

Crypto news: Binance invests $10 million in DeFi Radiant platform after success with BNB Chain

Algorand: the crypto crash leads AlgoFi to shut down the platform

Crypto news: Aave votes to launch GHO stablecoin on Ethereum

Aave: DeFi protocol governance proposal to acquire $3 million in wstETH and rETH

Sorare and Mangopay revolutionize Web3 with Cash Wallet NFT functionality

Palm Foundation after collaborating in the NFT world with Netflix and Warner, is now partnering in the crypto world with Polygon

What are the biggest NFT losses in the Web3 industry?

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

Axie Infinity: crypto not to-the-moon yet after launch in Apple’s App Store

Gaming Web3: 8 Ball Pool goes up on Immutable zkEVM

eSports: New partnership between Bitget and DOTA 2 Bali Major

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

The Metaverse sector holds 43.68% of Web3 investments: the DappRadar report

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

FTX: government drops lawsuit against Sam Bankman-Fried

Former Twitter CEO’s company takes legal action against Mastercard and Visa

Lionel Messi collaborates with blockchain project “Planet” to fight pollution caused by tech industry

FTX: ban on public speaking for Sam Bankman-Fried?

Former Twitter CEO’s company takes legal action against Mastercard and Visa

FED experiments with FedNow instant payments service with JPMorgan: a jab at the crypto sector

Revolut launches Ultra platinum card: cashback, enhanced trading and more

Revolut: the global finance app has surpassed 30 million retail customers

Bitget introduces new fiat gateway system to simplify traditional currency transactions

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bitget introduces new fiat gateway system to simplify traditional currency transactions

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By George Michael Belardinelli – 1 Mar 2023

Hit indirectly by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Binance Coin (BNB) seems to be holding up well.

Binance Coin, facing some less-than-positive news and an indirect SEC attack, appeared as if it was going to see its value drop, but BNB held up.

Summary

My enemy’s friend is my enemy, recited a popular saying, and that is exactly what happened between the SEC, Binance and Paxos.

Let’s go in order, first and foremost there is to say that Binance Coin (BNB), all things considered, is holding up well against the US regulator’s blow (€284.94).

BNB’s price is suffering from the influence BUSD causes it indirectly because of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s attacks.

BNB and BUSD are not related to each other in a direct way, the only thing they have in common is the fact that fees to send BUSD are also paid in BNB.

BUSD, which is a stablecoin directly linked to the performance of the US dollar, is issued by Paxos, which uses on Binance, but is the real maker.

Paxos has halted the issuance of new BUSD and the relationship with Binance.

The discontinuation of the cooperation was necessary precisely to protect the world’s largest exchange from possible contagion.

The one to suffer in the market is not BUSD as a superficial analysis might suggest but BNB.

BUSD cannot deviate much from the value of 1 US dollar except for very brief spikes that are quickly reabsorbed and therefore the ball is in BNB’s court.

Paxos has the ability to redeem BUSD at the price of 1 US dollar and this protects them from fluctuations, at least for now.

For some analysts, the attack on Paxos and thus BUSD is just the Trojan horse to get at Binance.

Even last year Binance proved to hold up well to market shocks.

BNB’s drop in 2022 was 57% compared to Bitcoin’s 68% drop and Ethereum’s 69% drop.

Binance has been affected by the SEC vs Paxos case precisely because of the fact that it indirectly cooperates with Paxos itself.

BNB has shown some resilience to the US regulator’s shoulders but although less than expected, the drop seems to be continuing.

Like a shark that smells blood, the market is pressuring the exchange.

News of the trading freeze on BUSD from next month has sparked fear among investors.

Besides the Securities and Exchange Commission, another attack comes from the influential Forbes magazine.

Forbes points its finger at the world’s largest exchange accusing it of conduct similar to the FTX case.

For the magazine, the transfer of $1.78 billion of stablecoin into wallets that are located in different exchanges is evidence of this.

The conduct seems to echo that of Sam Bankman-Fried on FTX and has certainly contributed to the agitation among investors.

Technical analysis is not a certain prediction of the future but certainly a tool that helps us understand possible scenarios.

If we look at the weekly Binance Coin (BNB), we will notice that the trading range for almost a year now has been 120 US dollars.

The price range of $240 to $350 was an exception in May.

In May last year, the price had fallen below the minimum threshold and then immediately rose again.

Today BNB is worth €287.57 recording an increase of 0.94% which bodes well for a return to the famous $360.

The RSI index from BNB to the upside and analysts agree that Binance Coin in the near future could continue to be bullish.

Resistance just above the already challenging $360 level is set at $470, but if the momentum is not sufficient we could go back to the $240 floor.

If we move from the weekly to the daily range of Binance Coin (BNB), it is possible to pick up indications of its near future.

Following a corrective structure and a downward divergence on the RSI in the daily, there are fears of a small decline.

In the long term, however, the trend should turn bullish again as indicated by the technical analysis of the weekly.

Should the correction stop in a very tight time frame but go slightly below expectations, it could be the litmus test for which the correction has exhausted itself.

If this were to occur, the $360 resistance area would be the new target.

Bottom line is that a setback could occur but in the long run Binance Coin (BNB) is expected to rise.

A former corporate manager at Carifac Spa and later at Veneto Banca Scpa, blogger and Rhumière, over the years he has become passionate about philosophy and the opportunities that innovation and the media make available to us, in particular the metaverse and augmented reality

Crypto Advertising – 1 Aug 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







