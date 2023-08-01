Final Fantasy XIV Online expansion Dawntrail release date set for summer 2024

The world of Final Fantasy XIV Online is about to get even bigger with the announcement of its fifth expansion, Dawntrail. The teaser trailer, already available for viewing, promises an exciting new chapter in the beloved MMORPG.

Dawntrail will transport players to the tropical locations of the New World, Tural. Here, they will join familiar characters Alphinaud, Alisaie, and Erenville on a thrilling new adventure. The storyline revolves around a visitor from the New World who seeks assistance in a succession rite, with potential events leading to a city of gold.

The Final Fantasy XIV Online expansion is set to launch in Summer 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida has revealed that Dawntrail will feature an increased level cap, new jobs, new areas, new allied tribes, new dungeons, and new core battle content.

Final Fantasy Dawntrail release date

In addition to the new content, the game will also receive its first major graphical update alongside the expansion. This update will enhance character and world visuals, textures, shadows, and material qualities, providing a more immersive gaming experience.

For those who have yet to delve into the world of Final Fantasy XIV Online, an expanded free trial is also in the works. The third expansion, Stormblood, will join the free trial with the launch of Patch 6.5. This is a perfect opportunity for newcomers to experience the rich and expansive world of Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Features of Final Fantasy XIV Online expansion Dawntrail include :

Journey to the New World, Tural, and its capital, Tuliyollal

Explore new areas, including the mountainous Urqopacha and the forest of Yak T’el

New Allied Tribes, including the diminutive Pelupelu who wear distinctive masks and inhabit Urqopacha

Level Cap increase from 90 to 100

Multiple New Jobs

Core Battle Content including FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts and Sidequests

New Dungeons

New Threats, including Valigarmanda

Duty Support Update

New Gear and Recipes

Expansive New Lifestyle Content

New Variant Dungeons, Alliance Raid, 8-Player Raid and Ultimate Raid

PvP Update

Ongoing Content Updates, including a Blue Mage Update, Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures, New Plans for Deep Dungeons and a Gold Saucer Update

More information about Dawntrail will be shared at the Fan Festival 2023-2024 tour in London on 21st October 2023. This event promises to provide more insight into what players can expect from the upcoming expansion.

Prepare to embark on a journey to the New World in Dawntrail, the fifth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV: Online. Dawntrail is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Summer 2024. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer to the game, the world of Final Fantasy XIV Online is ready to welcome you with open arms and an epic new adventure.

Source: Sony

