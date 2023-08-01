OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G first sale date for India officially confirmed

OnePlus announced the Nord CE 3 5G and Nord 3 5G in July in India. The Nord 3 has been available for purchase starting July 15 in the country, but the CE model was confirmed to go on sale in August. Today, the brand confirmed that it will be available for purchase starting at 12 pm (local time) on Aug. 4 in the country.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is available in two options in India. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999 (~$328) and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model costs Rs 28,999 (~$352). Including a bank discount and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 (~$24), the Nord CE 3 5G can be bought for as low as Rs 24,999 (~$303). It comes in two shades: Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer. Here is a look at the specifications of the device.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, a Full HD+ resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, a P3 color gamut, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Moving to the camera setup, both the front and rear cameras remain consistent with the Nord 3 5G, offering a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX890, with OIS) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (macro) triple camera unit on the back.

The Nord CE 3 5G features the Snapdragon 782G chipset. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It houses a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The Nord CE 3 5G comes preloaded with Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.1. In terms of other features, it offers dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, an IR blaster, an X-axis linear motor, a USB-C port, and dual speakers.

