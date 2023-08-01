New Mercedes EQV, V-Class, Vito and more unveiled

Mercedes Benz has updated its range of mid-size vans, and the lineup includes the new Mercedes EQV, V-Class, and V-Class Marco Polo as well as eVito and Vito, all models come with an updated design and more.

In order to specifically meet the different wishes and needs of private and commercial customers, Mercedes‑Benz Vans is increasingly pursuing a differentiated strategic approach. The luxury strategy will apply to the privately positioned vans – including the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo – as it does to all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. The company is at the same time pursuing a focused premium strategy for commercial vans – including the eVito and Vito. The aim is to fully implement this strategic change with the introduction of the upcoming modular and scalable Van Electric Architecture – VAN.EA for short – from 2026 onwards. The new midsize vans mark an important intermediate step on this path. In both the private and commercial model portfolio, electric vans should also account for more than 50 percent by 2030. Mercedes‑Benz Vans already offers an electric version of each model. To date, more than 40,000 battery electric vans have been sold. The top seller is the eVito.

