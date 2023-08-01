Nothing Phone (2) Leak Reveals Premium Specifications – Greenbot









Published 7 Feb 2023



Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently announced that the Nothing Phone (2) would launch in the US later this year with a more ‘premium’ edge over the Phone (1). And now, a new report from folks over at MySmartPrice, citing a reputed tipster, shed light on how premium the upcoming Nothing smartphone could be.



The report details what could be the hardware configuration of Phone (2). We can expect an unannounced Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 8 series SoC at the helm. If we had to make a wild guess, we would say it is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, but at this point, your guess is as good as ours. It mentions that the device will carry an A065 model number and offer a ‘flagship-grade’ experience.

A slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery will keep the lights on compared to a 4,500mAh cell of the Phone (1). It will ship with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage — the maxed-out memory configuration for the Phone (1). The device will support virtual RAM — it takes a portion of your smartphone’s storage to act like RAM.

The 120Hz AMOLED display retains its refresh rate adaptivity, though it is unclear whether the company will expand that capability given that the first-gen device’s lower limit is 60Hz. All in all, the Phone (2) could bring considerable upgrades, if the leak turns out accurate, over its predecessor when launched.

That’s all we learn about the Nothing Phone (2) from this new leak. Nothing will release it worldwide, including in the US market, in the third quarter of this year (the Nothing Phone 1 went official in mid-July last year).

We will have to wait for more leaks to surface online to learn more about the camera configuration, design changes, pricing details, and more about the Phone (2).

Source: MySmartPrice

Greenbot is a Box20 Media company

We launch new tools and make product updates weekly. subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

© Copyright 2022, Greenbot

Greenbot is a Box20 Media Company

source







