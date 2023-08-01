Microsoft Surface Duo 3 release date window specs & price estimate – WePC – PC Tech & PC Gaming News









If you want to know what’s going on with the Microsoft Surface Duo 3 release date, Microsoft Surface Duo 3 specs, and Microsoft Surface Duo 3 price, then cast your eyes below dear reader.

Like other tech giants, Microsoft has its own version of a foldable smartphone. However, the company has taken a completely different approach. The Android-powered Surface Duo is unlike a fold or flip-style device where the screen folds; instead the Surface Duo has two separate smartphone displays which fold into each other.

However, 2020’s first Surface Duo model felt outdated, and the second iteration was a big step forward, but it left users wanting more. So, there are big expectations with the Surface Duo 3, and the rumor has it Microsoft may even ditch the dual-screen design. Here’s what we know about the Surface Duo 3 and when it comes out.

The original Surface Duo arrived in September 2020, and its successor was launched in October 2021. So, initially, it seemed like Microsoft would follow an annual update cycle. However, they decided to skip the Duo in 2022.

Ewan Spence of Forbes now believes Microsoft will follow a two-year update cycle. However, if the report from Windows Central turns out to be true, Microsoft isn’t ready for a new Surface Duo this fall, increasing the new device’s prospects to 2024, which was probably the original plan.

Summing up then, there is quite a large window of time in which we might see the Microsoft Surface Duo 3 release: sometime between Q4 2023 – Q1 2024.

At this stage, specs haven’t been revealed yet, but we have a few details that may or may not feature in the final product.

Currently, the biggest news regarding the Surface Duo comes from Windows Central. The publication has reported that Microsoft has scrapped the older Duo design, going for something similar to Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Vivo X Fold.

Obviously nothing is confirmed, and this should be taken with a pinch of salt, however, Windows Central’s track record is pretty good, so a change is likely coming. If this happens, Microsoft could also change the name of the device.

The device will be powered by Android 13; however, Microsoft is actively trying to differentiate it from the products currently available on the market.

No more information is currently available, but we will update our page as soon as new leaks surface.

Pricing is usually the very last info to get revealed about a product. Unsurprisingly, the price of the upcoming Surface Duo 3 is still a mystery. But you can look at the prices of the previous Duos to get a general idea.

The Surface Duo 3 could come at the same price as the Duo 2. However, all this could change if the redesign rumor turns out to be true. If Microsoft scraps the older design in favor of a book-style design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the price would be even higher.

The first Surface Duo was controversial. It was launched a long time after the announcement and lacked major features. However, the second iteration improved a lot and was moderately well regarded. We’ll have to see what the third iteration brings.

Currently, we are not entirely sure about the release date. However, a new Surface Duo for fall 2023 seems very unlikely.

