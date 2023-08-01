Best Online Meat Sales and Deals Right Now: Omaha Steaks, ButcherBox and More – CNET

If your grill is bare, snatch a little Wagyu steak, heritage pork or organic chicken to top the grates for the weekend. Some of our favorite online butchers such as ButcherBox, Snake River Farms, Good Chop and D’Artagnan are running excellent online deals for meat and seafood, including summer flash sales and new-customer offers to entice the hungry masses.

If you’ve been considering using an online meat delivery service or a monthly meat subscription, we tested to find all the best places to order meat online in 2023. These convenient e-butchers offer home delivery of quality grass-fed, sustainably raised and specialty cuts, including Wagyu beef, Berkshire pork, organic chicken and lamb all with just a few mouse clicks, saving you a trip to the store.

To save even more, we rounded up the best cheap steak cuts to buy instead of ribeye. These are the best meat deals we found ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Best online meat deals right now

Good Chop The deal: If you’re new to Good Chop and want to give the service a trial run, we’ve got an exclusive offer for CNET readers that’s worth a whopping $120 off across your first three deliveries. You can pause or cancel your Good Chop subscription at any time. About Good Chop: Good Chop definitely has the chops — pork chops, that is — along with excellent cuts of beef, organic chicken and a range of seafood selections. Good Chop is a subscription meat delivery service with shipments starting at $149 per month for 36 portions of quality meat. But you can try it for much less than that.

Cooks Venture The deal: This one is simple. Order some of Cooks Venture’s pasture-raised heritage chicken and they’ll give you 25% off your first delivery. That means you should stock up. And while they specialize in chicken, this sustainably minded operation offers quality pork and beef as well. About Cooks Venture: Founder and CEO Matt Wadiak’s stated goal is to improve the overall farming and feeding system that supports the massive poultry industry and bring it to scale (it’s currently distributing upward of 700,000 chickens per week) so more people can eat better chicken raised on environmentally friendly feed. You can get its GAP Animal Welfare Certified heirloom chickens, which are bred to be biologically sound, gut-healthy and very tasty (speaking from experience).

ButcherBox The deal: This one is only for new subscribers. Sign up for ButcherBox delivery and get two free packs of thick-cut bacon in every box for a year. You’re free to pause or cancel anytime. About ButcherBox: ButcherBox is a meat subscription service that offers organic chicken, crate-free pork, wild-caught seafood and its signature Australian beef, which is all 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised. (Grass-fed beef is said to be higher in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fatty acids, is often more environmentally friendly since it’s pastured and not raised on feedlots, and has a purer beefy taste.) Australian beef is some of the best and most regulated in the world. Boxes start at $146 per month for 8 to 11 pounds of meat and go up from there.

Crowd Cow The deal: Crowd Cow has a rotating list of tempting meat deals. Those often include the Best of Crowd Cow box or some other sampler pack, high-end Wagyu beef, burgers, brisket and more flavorful cuts at up to 25% off the normal price. About Crowd Cow: Crowd Cow aims to “create an alternative to the current meat commodity system” by connecting consumers to quality meat from a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The specific offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb (bison is a recent addition).

Agri Beef The deal: Use code BEEFWEEK and get 35% off when you choose six items from Snake River Farms’ special sale collection. About Snake River Farms: This service is known for its inventory of high-end (pricey) steaks and specializes in rich and flavorful Wagyu beef produced both in America and abroad.

D’Artagnan The deals: D’Artagnan is highlighting its rare and regional meat such as bison and venison. This month the service is spotlighting Chicago, CO. Buy anything from the local Chicago collection and D’Artagnan will throw in a second for 50%. If you prefer to go full bird, the online butcher is also giving 25% off on all chicken products right now. About D’Artagnan: Since its founding in 1985, D’Artagnan has been dedicated to putting the finest meats on the tables of American restaurants and homes. A stalwart in the industry, it’s the leading purveyor of foie gras, game meat, organic poultry, pâtés, sausages and other delicacies.

Rastelli’s The deal: Spend $150 or more and Rastelli’s will throw in one of the following: About Rastelli’s: Rastelli’s started out as a small butcher shop in New Jersey serving its local community, but it’s always put a premium on the best meat possible and is driven by a love of good food. Today it ships beef, poultry and seafood across the US from farms that produce responsibly raised meats free of antibiotics, steroids and hormones. And it sources wild-caught and sustainably raised seafood like Faroe Island salmon.

Omaha Steaks The deal: Omaha Steaks always has a handful of deals and bundles to sort through including massive samplers of meat to feed a crowd. Always check Omaha’s deals page for buying. About Omaha Steaks: The OG Omaha Steaks has been in the meat delivery business for as long as I can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though both grain- and grass-fed are offered. Omaha doesn’t advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly “100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee,” it has plenty to brag about.

