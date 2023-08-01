Surface Laptop 6 release window estimate – WePC – PC Tech & PC Gaming News

Home » PC Tech & Gaming News »
When will the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 come out? Plus Surface Laptop 6 specs & price estimates
All the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 release window, specs, and price info that we currently know is listed below.
Microsoft’s last event happened in 2022 when the company revealed the Surface Laptop 5 with minimal design changes. However, the expectation is really high for the sixth generation of Surface Laptops. We are still unsure what the company has in store for us. Not much has been revealed yet, but we’ve cobbled together the best current estimates and predictions.
We don’t have any news or leaks regarding the Surface Laptop 6. However, the company has almost never missed a year since the inception of the surface laptop in 2017 (COVID-riddled 2020 was the exception).
Based on previous years, we can expect an announcement around September or October 2023. However, if the company sticks to its 18-month update cycle, we won’t see the new surface laptop until 2024.
We still don’t have any leaks or rumors regarding the next Surface Laptop specifications. However, we can make a pretty good estimate based on what the previous generation came with and the latest in CPUs and graphics tech.
Usually, pricing is the last thing to be revealed, and we are yet to determine the price of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 and its variants. However, we have the starting price of the previous Microsoft Surface Laptops, which may give you a general idea.
The company has kept the same pricing for the last two generations, and we expect Microsoft will keep the same pricing for the 6th generation.
Surface laptops focus on portability rather than power. It’s a good everyday-use laptop with sturdy construction and stunning design.
It depends on your priorities. If you prioritize having a Windows laptop with a big screen and good battery life, surface laptops will do you good. However, there are more compact devices in the market.
We’ll be updating this page with the latest info on the Surface Laptop 6 release window and other details as it comes out. In the meantime, do be sure to have a look at our various other guides and tech news in the dropdown menu above this article.
