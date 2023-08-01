Recommending the best iPhone has become fairly easy in 2023. Unlike the old times, Apple sells the iPhone 14 lineup at multiple price points depending on your preferences and budget. You can also check out 2022 models if you want to save money.









However, not every iPhone model offers the optimal value for money, and you should avoid certain models. Here, we clear the air on which iPhone offers the least value in 2023.





What’s the Worst iPhone to Buy in 2023?

After comparing all the iPhone models that Apple sells through its official store, we have concluded that the iPhone SE (3rd generation) is the worst iPhone one could buy in 2023.

For reference, Apple launched the iPhone SE (3rd generation) in March 2022 as the successor to the iPhone SE (2nd generation). It’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and you can get the 64GB variant for $429.

Despite being the most affordable iPhone from Apple, the iPhone SE (3rd generation) does not score well in terms of value for money. For just $150 more, you can opt for the iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 12 instead. We believe both these devices offer better value for most customers.

Why Is the iPhone SE (3rd Generation) a Poor Buy?

We will quickly look at the major reasons why the iPhone SE (3rd generation) is a terrible choice in 2023.

1. Subpar Camera System With Limited Options

Most people expect a premium camera experience when moving from Android to iPhone. However, the iPhone SE (3rd generation) often fails to deliver that, mostly due to its 12MP single-camera system, which has a fixed optical zoom of 1x. You also don’t get a popular iPhone camera mode: Night Mode.

On the other hand, both the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 ship with a dual-camera system. You also don’t get the TrueDepth front camera on the iPhone SE (3rd generation), which is required for Face ID biometric authentication.

While modern iPhones have Face ID, the iPhone SE (3rd generation) still uses Touch ID integrated into the Home button. Although some might appreciate the ability to unlock their iPhones via fingerprint, it’s not the most secure or convenient option.

For instance, Apple hasn’t updated its Touch ID technology in years. Moreover, while Face ID works even when it is dark, sweat and other obstacles can reduce the accuracy of Touch ID. So, you should also check where you stand in the Touch ID vs. Face ID battle.

3. Poor Display Quality

Image Credit: Apple

The iPhone SE (3rd generation) will further disappoint you if you want a high-quality display. The device features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display instead of the Super Retina XDR display on the alternatives we have suggested.

As you can imagine, a poor display can impact your overall smartphone experience. These days, when 1080p video streaming is the norm, it does not make sense to go for an iPhone without a 1080p display. You also miss out on HDR and peak brightness options.

4. No MagSafe Support

Sticking to the more affordable iPhone SE (3rd generation) also means you don’t get MagSafe support. Instead, you have to be satisfied with Qi wireless charging, which isn’t so bad, either.

Apple’s MagSafe technology has come a long way since its re-introduction alongside the iPhone 12. For instance, the StandBy feature in iOS 17 works great when you have MagSafe-enabled chargers and stands. Moreover, you cannot use many other accessories like MagSafe wallets and portable power banks.

5. Lacks a Modern Design

The conventional design of the iPhone SE (3rd generation) is also a turn-off for many users. As you may have noticed, the device is annoyingly similar to the iPhone 8 and lacks modern touches.

While we understand that Apple has kept the design alive for those needing the handy-iPhone experience, the bezels look too outdated in 2023. More importantly, if you want a compact iPhone, the iPhone 13 mini offers more value without compromising many other aspects.

6. Poor Battery Life

Despite having a low-resolution screen, the iPhone SE (3rd generation) does not offer great battery life. Though you can take measures to save battery life on your iPhone, you cannot expect the device to last for more than a day.

According to Apple, the iPhone SE (3rd generation) can offer video playback for up to 15 hours, but these numbers do not translate well into real life. Therefore, you’re better off opting for a model with better battery life—and additional features, as we have mentioned.

Avoid the iPhone SE (3rd Generation)

As you may have noticed, the differences between the iPhone SE (3rd generation) and alternatives are not just about the specifications. Instead, they impact the overall iPhone experience, especially if you have invested in the Apple ecosystem.

So, you have to make sure that you get an iPhone model that can provide the experience you expect. Budget-conscious customers may have to wait for the next iteration of the iPhone SE.