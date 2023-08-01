Every Apple Watch Band Compared

One of the best parts of the Apple Watch experience is the huge variety of bands available from Apple.









From classy to sporty and everything in between, Apple offers an option for pretty much everyone. We’re helping you decide how to pick the best Apple Watch band for you.





Alpine Loop

Image Credit: Apple

First introduced with the Apple Watch Ultra, the Alpine Loop is made with two layers of material woven into a single continuous piece. The top loops are reinforced with high-strength yarns. For a secure fit, you’ll use the titanium G-hook into the appropriate loop. There are three different sizes available—small, medium, and large—to fit most wrists.

The band is $99 and only fits the Apple Watch Ultra and 45/44/42mm Apple Watch models.

Solo Loop

Image Credit: Apple

The Solo Loop is made from liquid silicone rubber that is waterproof, sweatproof, and stretchable. That makes it a cinch to clean. Make sure to read our tips on how to clean all types of Apple Watch bands.

There are no clasps, buckles, or any other parts to the band. It comfortably stretches over your wrist and is perfect to wear for long periods of time.

The only real downside to the $49 buckle is that you’ll need to select from nine sizes to find one that best fits your wrist. You’ll need to print Apple’s downloadable tool or find other everyday items to find the best size if you’re ordering online.

Braided Solo Loop

Image Credit: Apple

Available for $99, the Braided Solo Loop features the same comfortable fit as the Solo Loop without any clasps or buckles. This also means you will need to find the correct size for your wrist before ordering.

Trail Loop

Image Credit: Apple

Another band designed for the Apple Watch Ultra but compatible with 45/44/42mm models, the Trail Loop is all about comfort. Made from a thin nylon weave, the band features great elasticity for a comfortable fit. It’s also infinitely adjustable with a pull tab that allows for quick adjustments when you need it.

Available in a small/medium and medium/large sizes, the band is $99. Instead of waterproof material, this band is made with a combination of recycled polyester yarn around silicone threads. That makes it even more comfortable when wrapped around your wrist all day. And if you do happen to get it wet, there’s no reason to worry about it being ruined. Just let it dry, and it will be good as new.

Sport Band

Image Credit: Apple

The Sport Band was one of the options available with the original Apple Watch. And it’s still a great choice. Made with soft material, the band is completely waterproof and will be a great option for a vigorous workout.

Instead of having to worry about a watch strap hanging off your wrist, there is a unique pin-and-tuck closure system. The $49 band is adjustable to fit many wrist sizes. Some colors are also available in a regular and large version for even more compatibility with wrist sizes.

Sport Loop

Image Credit: Apple

The Sport Loop is another breathable and comfortable band for everyday use. A $49 option, it’s made with a soft weave of double-layer nylon. Dense loops on the side that touch your skin help provide a cushioned and comfortable fit. It also helps moisture and sweat to escape. While it’s not waterproof, it will easily dry off without issue if it ever goes in the pool or is soaked in a rainstorm.

Instead of having to worry about measuring for the correct size or fiddling with an adjustable system, attachment loops can provide a good fit that can easily be changed when needed. Make sure to find out how to put on the Sport Loop and other Apple Watch bands.

Nike Sport Band

Image Credit: Apple

Made for breathability and comfort, the Nike Sport Band takes a fun approach to the regular Sport Band. The major difference is the holes in the band that allow better airflow to your wrist. So there’s no need to worry about sweat gathering under the band.

It’s made from the same material as the regular Sport Band and features the same fluoroelastomer material. You can purchase it for $49.

Nike Sport Loop

Image Credit: Apple

As you could probably tell by the name, the Nike Sport Loop is very similar to the regular Sport Loop. But the Nike version offers subtle differences. Currently, it’s offered in different colors with Nike branding. You can enjoy the same comfortable and easily adjustable fit. Like the regular Sport Loop, it’s also $49.

Ocean Band

Image Credit: Apple

Made to use in and around water, the Ocean Band is made with elastomer with a tubular geometry allowing water to easily flow through it and stretch for a great fit. The band is secured with a corrosion-resistant titanium buckle and adjustable loop.

The $99 band is for the Apple Watch Ultra and 45/44/42mm models. Only one size is available. Apple also offers an optional extension for the named allowing you to fit it over a wetsuit.

Milanese Loop

Image Credit: Apple

To change your Apple Watch from sporty to classy, it’s hard to go wrong with the Milanese Loop. This popular option is Apple’s interpretation of the design made in 19th-century Italy. It’s created in specialized Italian machines and features a stainless steel mesh.

For the best fit, there’s a magnetic closure system to fit most wrists. While it’s obviously not waterproof, any exposure won’t hurt the band itself because it doesn’t retain water. Though it wouldn’t make much sense for a run or swim. The only real downside, at least for men, is that the band occasionally snags arm air. But past that, it’s a perfect option for the boardroom or a night out on the town.

You can select from a gold, silver, or graphite version. Each one is $99.

Link Bracelet

Image Credit: Apple

If you have more money to spend and are looking for a timeless and classic option, consider the Link Bracelet. This band is made with the same stainless steel alloy as the higher-end Apple Watch body. A single bracelet takes almost nine hours to create, thanks to a precise machining process. A unique butterfly closure folds neatly along with the band.

The Silver Link Bracelet is $349 while the Space Black Link Bracelet is $449.

For larger wrists, you might need to buy a black or silver link bracelet kit, that costs an additional $49 and provides six more links. Thanks to a simple release button, you don’t need any special tools to add or remove the links. That’s a big plus compared to many other link bracelets. Just to note, this bracelet kit is only compatible with the larger Apple Watch sizes.

Leather Link

Image Credit: Apple

Leather watch straps provide a timeless look for any watch. And Apple’s Leather Link provides a unique way to highlight the smartwatch. It sports Roux Granada leather made in France. The magnetic closure system makes it easy to find the best fit as it’s infinitely adjustable. Leather and water obviously don’t mix, so this band isn’t appropriate for the pool or a workout. The band is $99.

Modern Buckle

Image Credit: Apple

Made with Roux Granada French leather, the top-grain material goes through light milling and tumbling for a unique texture. Even though the buckle looks solid, it actually hides a two-piece magnetic closure system. The inner part of the band features a layer of Vectran weave for additional strength and stretch resistance. Since it’s leather, it’s not water-resistant.

The band is $149. Apple offers small, medium, and large versions to fit different wrist sizes, though it’s only available for the smaller Apple Watch sizes.

Picking the Best Apple Watch Band

As you can see, there are a wide variety of different band options from Apple for the Apple Watch. Hopefully, this guide gives you a better idea of all the options to help you make the best choice.