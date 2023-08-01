Disney Plus Sets June Premiere Date for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion … – Next TV









Latest Marvel Studios-produced series debuts June 21 on streaming service

Disney Plus will debut its latest Marvel Studios-produced original series Secret Invasion on June 21, the streaming service announced in a new video trailer.

The series, which stars Samuel L. Jackson reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Nick Fury, follows a potential invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, and the efforts of Fury and other Earth-based heroes to save humanity, according to Disney Plus.

Other stars reprising their MCU roles in the series include Ben Mendelsohn (Skrull Talos), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Martin Freeman (Everett Ross).

Secret Invasion is executive produced by Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker.

Secret Invasion is the eighth Marvel Studios live-action series to debut on Disney Plus following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. ■

The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.

R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.

Senate Panel Piles On Potential Social Media Regulations

‘Shark Week‘ Swims Out to Highest-Rated Start in 3 Years

The FCC’s Nonexistent Role in Internet Streaming (B+C Guest Blog)

By Jon Lafayette July 28, 2023

By Jon Lafayette July 28, 2023

By Daniel Frankel July 28, 2023

By R. Thomas Umstead July 28, 2023

By Daniel Frankel July 27, 2023

By Jon Lafayette July 27, 2023

By Jon Lafayette July 27, 2023

By Michael Malone July 27, 2023

By Jack Reid July 27, 2023

By Jon Lafayette July 27, 2023

By Michael Malone July 27, 2023

Multichannel News is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.

© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.

source







