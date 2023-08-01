Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Passes Through FCC, Release Happening Pretty Soon

Now that the flagship Galaxy tablets and phones are out of the way, it is time for Samsung to start working on unveiling more affordable offerings now. We do know that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ exist as both devices have leaked in the past, and we also know that the Galaxy S23 FE also exists. Not just this, Samsung has confirmed that a Fan Edition device is coming soon.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is happening, and there is nothing we can do to change that

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 passed through FCC yesterday, and after that, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has also passed through the regulation authority, which means that Samsung could announce these tablets at any moment, and I have a feeling that it is going to happen this month where Samsung announces all the Fan Edition devices along with the new SmartTag.

MySmartPrice obtained the FCC certification for the Galaxy Tablet S9 FE+, and it shows that the phone is going to feature a 12.4-inch display and will be using the Exynos 1380 chipset. The same chipset can be found in other Samsung A series phones. You are also getting options for connectivity in terms of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. You will also get a variant with cellular connectivity, and the tablet will also support a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with S Pen support.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ also appears to have a dual camera setup on the back, but it is safe to say that this camera configuration is going to be flagship-level. Whatever the case might be, I believe that the tablet is going to be announced imminently. It is safe to say that the next event that Samsung does hold will be dedicated to all the Fan Edition devices because, by now, we have a feeling that there are going to be three of them; two tablets and one smartphone.

Do you think Samsung is making the right decision by releasing more tablets considering how the Android market for tablets is not as massive thanks to Apple taking most of the chunk? Whatever the case is, if Samsung does want to release the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, then I can only hope that the cheaper tablets from other series don’t come out because if you have five tablets to choose from, or ten if you count different variants in terms of the connectivity.