Beats Studio Buds+ vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which should you buy?

By
Deidre Richardson
-




Beats Studio Buds+ in transparent variant.

For

  • Good, balanced sound
  • Very comfortable fit
  • Effective noise cancelation
  • Good call quality
  • Reliable button controls
  • Solid battery life

Against

  • No custom EQ
  • Limited codec support
  • No wireless charging
  • Not all iOS features apply to Android

Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds render.

For

  • Clear sound quality
  • Solid noise cancelation
  • Comfortable fit
  • Reliable touch controls
  • Multipoint connections
  • Hands-free Google Assistant

Against

  • Limited codec support
  • More ear tip sizes would be nice

Hand it to Beats — it’s extending more than an olive branch to Android users, and the Studio Buds+ is a good example with the features on offer. That’s what makes the comparison with Google’s Pixel Buds Pro all the more interesting because both present themselves and their respective sound quality in a similar fashion.

Beats Studio Buds+ vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: What do they offer?

Why you can trust Android Central
Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Beats Studio Buds Plus and Google Pixel Buds Pro.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Both these earbuds come with some legacy attached. For Beats, the Studio Buds+ are an upgraded version of the Studio Buds. For Google, the Pixel Buds Pro are the first time the brand has put out a more premium pair of earbuds. That bodes well for how each of them fit — comfortably and with a tight seal to muffle background noise passively. It would’ve been nice to see an extra pair of ear tips, be it extra small or extra large, just to be sure that most ears have good options.


