Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) Spikes In The Past 7 Days … – Analytics Insight

Though the crypto market has been tumbling in the past 7 days, some coins have registered impressive performance during this period. Among the cryptocurrencies that have done pretty well include Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC).
Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) are also among the most talked about coins in the market in the past 7 days. This is because of the massive explosion these coins have posted in the past few days. But why are these coins exploding when most of the coins have been plummeting? Well, there are a number of things that makes these coins do well in a bearish market.
Looking at the CMC charts, it shows that Bitgert has been one of the best-performing coins in the market in the past 7 days. Bitgert has increased 25% in the past 7 days, which is one of the largest increases in a week as of writing.
The Bitgert bullish performance has been driven by the release of key products on the Brise chain. The launch of the Bitgert exchange is one of the biggest reasons why Bitgert has done so well this week. The news about the exchange launch immediately triggered massive buying pressure.
Bitgert price has also done well because of the upcoming Bitgert Paybrise launch. The team has confirmed today that Paybrise will launch before 10th December. This news also skyrocketed Bitgert price.
Therefore, Bitgert roadmap V2 delivery is the reason BRISE has been doing well this week. The growing number of new partnerships has also been a factor in making the Brise coin post and increasing its buying pressure.
The fact that the past 7 days have seen Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) post an increase is exciting to the crypto community. Many crypto investors are still holding Terra and LUNA Classic tokens, and their wish is that the coin will explode to recoup their losses.
The recent Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) have been triggered by the hype around the coin, which is just a spike. This is because there have been no real products released by these projects to trigger an upsurge. Therefore, we might see Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) plummet in the next few days.
In conclusion, Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) are some of the best buys because their growth is being driven by real products and not hype like Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC).
