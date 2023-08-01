Motorola unveils Moto G14 with FHD+ display, 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G13 was released earlier this year with an HD+ display – not ideal, but the pricier G23 and even G53 models also had a sub-1080p displays. You had to go all the way up to the G73 if you wanted FHD+ resolution. Now that we’ve set the scene, let’s meet the first phone in the Gx4 series, which was just unveiled in India.













Motorola Moto G14

The Motorola Moto G14 is built around 6.5” FHD+ display (20:9), which is a pretty major upgrade. And it is a good quality IPS LCD to boot, although it only runs at 60Hz (down from 90Hz on the G13, but that’s a trade we’re willing to take).

The rest of the phone hasn’t changed much. The G14 use a Unisoc T616, a 12nm chipset with 2x Cortex-A75 at 2.0GHz and 6x A55 at 1.8GHz, plus a Mali-G57 MP1. This isn’t all that different from the Helio G85, another 12nm chip with the same CPU cores at the same clock speeds, though the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU is different.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that promises up to 94 hours of music playback or up to 16 hours of video. It is recharged at up to 15W (using the supplied 20W charger). That’s an upgrade over the G13, even if a small one (the older model tops out at 10W, at least the version sold in India does).











Moto G14: Unisoc T616 chipset • 4/128GB memory (expandable) • 5,000mAh battery

Besides the USB-C port, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack with FM radio support. Alternatively, you can use the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos to listen to music.

Offline entertainment is on the table as well since the triple card slot can hold two SIMs and one microSD (up to 1TB). The phone comes with Android 13 out of the box and there is only one configuration – 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The camera setup is the same as before with a single cam on the back (and a macro module) with a 50MP Quad Pixel sensor (0.64µm native pixels, 1.28µm after binning). There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front (1.12µm), both it and the rear camera can record 1080p video at 30fps.

A few other things worth mentioning are the IP52 dust and water resistance and the side-mounted fingerprint reader. Also, the G14 is manufactured in India. There are two colorways to choose from: Sky Blue and Steel Gray. Two more versions, Pale Lilac and Butter Cream Vegan Leather, will be released soon too.









Moto G14 in: Sky Blue • Steel Gray

The Motorola Moto G14 is on pre-order now, you can find it on Flipkart. It will be released a week from now on August 8. The price is set at ₹10,000, but you can get a ₹750 discount with an ICICI credit card.

Source | Via