How to Group Mission Control Windows by Apps on Your Mac

Keeping an organized desktop can improve your workflow by saving you time since you’ll know where everything is. Although there are multiple ways to organize your desktop, one simple way to further stay on top of everything is to have Mission Control automatically group windows by application.









Below, we’ll teach you how to group your windows by application in macOS and explain why you should do so.





How to Group Windows by Applications on Your Mac

Enabling this setting for Mission Control is an easy process. You can do this through System Settings. To allow window grouping by application in Mission Control, follow these steps:

Go to Apple menu > System Settings from the menu bar. Next, select Desktop & Dock in the sidebar. Scroll down and toggle on Group windows by application in the Mission Control section.

That’s all you have to do. Once you enable this setting, your windows will be grouped by their respective apps the next time you use Mission Control.

Why You Should Group Mission Control Windows

Mission Control is a great way to see all your open apps in one simple view. You can also view and use multiple desktops in Mission Control to help you separate apps into their own space. If you need to jump between certain app windows frequently or have dozens of windows open, organizing them can speed up your process and simplify things since you can see the app’s icon with the group.

It’s certainly worth considering if most of your Mac usage involves multiple app windows. However, if you want to leverage another feature for managing your workflow on your Mac, you can use Stage Manager, which allows users to manage app windows on a Mac or iPad by having them off to the side for quick access while letting you focus on what’s important on your desktop.

A Simple Way to Stay Organized in Mission Control

Keeping your Mac organized is smart for staying efficient, especially if you use it for work. Mission Control is an excellent tool that helps you arrange your virtual desktops and switch between apps easily. But with this simple change to Mission Control, you can better utilize it to keep your windows together.

It’s also worth exploring other ways to organize your Mac, so you can have everything exactly the way you want it and know where things are.