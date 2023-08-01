ARM-Based Servers Are Experiencing a Rapid Growth in China, Amount To 40% Global Share

With harsh sanctions imposed on China, it is being reported that local companies have shifted their attention toward ARM-based CPUs for their servers.

ARM Server CPUs Have The Edge Over Intel & AMD Due to Ease In Acquisition and Development

Based on statistics shared by Bernstein (via EricJhonsa), a banking firm, ARM CPUs have gained a reasonably large share at data centers based in China. The sole reason behind this is that, due to current economic barriers placed by the US on China, acquiring x86 architecture CPUs from Intel and AMD has become more difficult. The data reveals that companies like Alibaba, Huawei, and Phytium have all been at the forefront of delivering SoCs to Chinese markets. The total market share for ARM CPUs has reached 40% in China, a significant increase.

So, the big question is, how does ARM have an edge over industry leaders such as Intel and AMD? ARM processors bring pivotal benefits for companies, primarily when used in data centers. The first one being is price, ARM processors are relatively cheaper compared to x86 options offered by Intel and AMD. The processors are known to provide better performance per watt since the workload is distributed across large efficient cores.

Secondly, ARM provides a customizable ecosystem for companies since the primary driving force behind these chips is Armv8 and Armv9 instruction set architectures. The company’s Neoverse V1 and N2 were advertised through the same concept, which is why the processors have gained traction.

Neoverse V1 platform supports IP capabilities necessary to target markets like high-performance and exascale computing. We give our partners the flexibility to incorporate on-die, specialized accelerators. They also have the freedom to right-size the I/O and leverage chiplet and multi-chip capabilities – to push core count and performance but by combining smaller dies that offer better yields and costs. Chris Bergey, Arm’s senior VP via DataCenter Knowledge

While ARM processors are known globally as a go-to choice, they have garnered interest from China mainly due to the ease of acquisition and innovations companies could make around the foundation set by ARM. It is said that AI is the next big “dot.com” bubble which will eventually benefit several companies in numerous ways. With this, market competitiveness will also increase, and sanctions are just a way to tip the balance of companies in a region.

News Source: TechPowerUp