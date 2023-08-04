Exclusive MacBook Pro 14 & 16-inch deals: save up to $1,300, prices start at $1,549

Article Hero Image







Save up to $1,300 on MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops, with prices dropping to as low as $1,549 for back-to-school. Plus, save up to $80 on AppleCare.

Exclusive MacBook Pro deals

To snap up the exclusive pricing on numerous M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros, head over to Adorama.com and enter coupon code APINSIDER during Step 3 of checkout.

With the exclusive promo code combined with instant savings, AppleInsider readers can take advantage of deals that deliver prices as low as $1,549 and discounts of up to $1,300 off the laptops.

Get a bonus discount on AppleCare

The same APINSIDER coupon takes $60 off three years of AppleCare for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and $80 off AppleCare for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Here’s a rundown of the exclusive discounts:

You can find these and hundreds of additional discounts in our Mac Price Guide, which is updated throughout the day.

How to redeem the Adorama coupon

If you need help activating the APINSIDER promo code at Adorama, here are step-by-step instructions to redeem the discount:

Shop through this pricing link and add the MacBook Pro to your cart. Proceed to checkout and when you get to step 3 (Payment), look for a link with a gift icon that says: “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” Click that link to bring up the coupon code field and enter APINSIDER. Here’s what it looks like:



