Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: Should you upgrade?

Deidre Richardson
Official product renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The obvious upgrade

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has all the upgrades you’re looking for, with Samsung rolling out exciting changes across the board — if you’re coming from the Z Fold 3. The new hinge mechanism is a delight to use, and it allows the foldable to close fully flat while retaining IPX8 water resistance. The cover and inner screens are brighter and more vibrant than before, the thinner plastic layer covering the screens is barely noticeable in daily use, and the cameras are outstanding. Combine that with the latest internal hardware and a battery that lasts over a day, and you have the ultimate foldable.

For

  • New hinge mechanism closes fully flat
  • Thinner plastic layer on the screens
  • Better cameras at the back
  • IPX8 water resistance
  • 18g lighter than Fold 3
  • Battery lasts longer

Against

  • Costly
  • Cover screen still too tall and narrow

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Showing its age

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn’t slow by any measure, but it is missing out in key areas. The Z Fold 5 has a better design, is noticeably lighter, has much better cameras, lasts longer even with heavy use, and is faster when playing intensive games. In short, now is the time to upgrade if you’re using the Z Fold 3.

For

  • Similar design aesthetic as Fold 5
  • IPX8 water resistance
  • Similar AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh
  • Same great software features

Against

  • Doesn’t close fully flat
  • Cameras not as good
  • Plastic layer is noticeable in daily use

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: Design and screens

Why you can trust Android Central
Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The new slimmer S Pen for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was the first foldable I used to any meaningful degree, and it made me realize that foldables were here to stay. Two years on, Samsung is the de facto leader in this burgeoning segment, and it is building on its early-mover advantage with every generation.

Samsung hasn’t changed the design aesthetic of its foldables for a while now, and as such the Galaxy Z Fold 5 felt right at home when I switched to it. The foldable retains the same cover and inner screens, and while it has a ton of subtle tweaks that make it feel a little more premium, the fundamentals haven’t changed in two years.

Examining the display crease of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The biggest change on the Z Fold 5 is the new hinge system; Samsung switched to a lighter hinge that makes the foldable close fully flat without any visible gap — a first for the series — and that is a big deal. Putting both foldables next to each other, it’s immediately evident just how much of a difference it makes when folded — the Z Fold 5 looks sleeker and is noticeably thinner.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Z Fold 3 doesn’t close fully flat.  (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

It is also considerably lighter; coming in at 253g, the Z Fold 5 is a full 18g lighter than the Z Fold 3, and that makes a sizeable difference in daily use. Now when I go back to the Z Fold 3 from the Fold 5, the foldable feels heavy and unwieldy. So if you’re using the Z Fold 3 and are considering an upgrade this year, I can say that the weight alone is a big differentiator.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Another area where you’ll notice a big change is the plastic layer covering both screens. Samsung introduced a much thinner layer last year, and retained the same on the Z Fold 5, and this absolutely makes using the foldable less annoying. The Z Fold 3 has a thicker plastic layer, and even after using it for a while, I never got used to the plasticky nature of the screen protector. 


