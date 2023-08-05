10 New Features Coming To Your Phone With Android 14 – Screen Rant

From larger fonts and a new Find My Experience to Generative AI Wallpapers, here are some cool new features coming to your phone with Android 14.
Android 14 is right around the corner and it's set to bring a lot of great new features. The first developer preview of the OS rolled out in February 2023, following which Google released a couple of beta updates from April to June. As per the initial launch timeline, Google is moving toward platform stability and adding the final round of features before pushing the update to everyone in August.
The OS will ship with many new features, including larger font sizes, a better back gesture, regional preferences, a new Find My Device experience, and loads of AI-based products like Magic Editor and Magic Compose. Along with these features, general improvements in performance, battery life, and other areas are also expected. Here are the new features coming to Android phones with the release of Android 14.
Android 14 will allow users to scale font size up to 200 percent for those who find it difficult to read text from a small screen. In comparison, Android 13 only allows users to scale font up to 130 percent, and only on Pixel devices. Google will enlarge fonts using non-linear scaling, which means that the UI will be able to distinguish between small and large fonts and only enlarge the former. This will be extremely beneficial for those who like to read news, editorials, or product guides on the internet.
The upcoming operating system will revamp the back gesture arrow. First, it will come with a design overhaul, wherein the company will make it more prominent by enclosing it within an opaque circle that matches the Material You theme. Second, the back gestures will let users know whether they're taking them to the previous screen or the home screen animations that reveal what's underneath the current screen.
A simple yet handy feature, Regional Preferences, will allow users to personalize the different numbering systems and measuring units on their devices. Android 14 will feature a dedicated settings section with options to change temperature, first day of the week, and number preferences. The available settings should include 'Use app default,' which will showcase all the units with respect to the app's settings. However, users can also change these settings so that all apps follow the same rules.
Android 14 adds more ways to share photos and files by adding custom actions to the system share sheet. Although this is a feature for developers, it will ultimately improve the end-user experience by providing a streamlined share menu, which is relevant for all apps. With the new share sheet, users will get a chance to review their selection, especially if the number is higher than three, without dismissing the current selection. Further, Android 14 should also solve the issue regarding random contacts appearing in the share sheet.
One of the most significant features coming to Android 14 is lockscreen customizations. With the latest OS, users can change how the lock screen locks by modifying the clock style, wallpaper, and app shortcuts. Further, Google is also working on Generative AI Wallpaper, a feature that will enable users to create wallpapers by entering text prompts using Google's text-to-image diffusion model. Together, both of these features will help users personalize their phones in the true sense.
In a blog post, Google mentions that Android 14 will support ultra-high dynamic range (HDR) photos, which will retain more information, resulting in vibrant images with greater contrast. This feature will be available in the default camera app. Google is also working on enabling Night Mode and 10-bit HDR video in social media apps like Instagram, which could benefit creators. Google's rival, Apple already supports HDR video for social media apps.
At Google I/O 2023, the company announced an entirely new Find My Device experience. Until now, Android phones could only locate GPS-enabled devices with access to the internet. However, with Android 14, the Find My Device app will be able to locate lost devices using active devices near them, like Apple does with its Find My network. When in close proximity, the app will use Bluetooth to determine the location of an item.
Another feature that Google announced during its annual developer conference is Magic Editor. Essentially, the tool harnesses generative AI and combines it with the usability of Google Photos to make even the most complicated editing tasks, such as removing or adding objects, as easy as tapping on the image.
Then there's Magic Compose for Messages, another AI-based feature that understands the context of a conversation and suggests possible responses. The tool enables users to compose messages in certain styles, such as Formal, Chill, Excited, etc. Moreover, the feature will help users save time and write error-free texts.
Android 14 will introduce Health Connect, a tool that enables users to store all their health-related information in one place. Google has already integrated over 100 fitness apps into Health Connect, streamlining the data flow between apps on a user's smartphone. The tool will also support exercise routes. In addition, users have complete control over this data to the extent that they can decide which app can access it. Currently, the app is available as a beta version on Google Play Store.
On Android 14, users will see a new dialogue box when granting app location permission. This box will highlight whether an app shares location data with third parties, keeping users informed. In addition, users will also get updates if any of their installed apps changes its data sharing policy. Along with Privacy Dashboard, these features will give users more control over their privacy.
Fascinated by companies like Apple and Samsung, Shikhar has covered consumer tech for three years. His favorite topics include how-to explainers, guides, and features with a helpful point of view that makes tech easier for others. In the past, he has worked for several technology publications, including Android Fist, TelecomDrive, and is currently associated with Republic World and SlashGear. Other than writing, Shikhar has a knack for social media management. In his free time, he watches the American sitcom Friends or creates videos for his YouTube channel. Shikhar attended Amity University in India for a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication, where he was awarded a gold medal for academic excellence.
