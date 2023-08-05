Newly leaked OnePlus Open renders show major design changes

The OnePlus Open will be that brand’s first foldable smartphone, and we’ve seen it in some leaked CAD-based renders back in June. In the meantime, the company itself confirmed the name, but a lot of rumors stated it got delayed from its initially planned late August introduction, in order to change up the screen maker.

Well, it now looks like the changes will be much more substantial than that. A new set of OnePlus Open renders has been leaked today, this one purportedly based on pre-production unit visuals. As you can see in the side-by-side comparison below, the aspect ratio of the phone when closed has changed a lot – it’s now much more reminiscent of the Oppo Find N2 than it was in the initial set of renders.



Old leaked render (left) vs. new leaked render (right)

It also seems smaller than before (the two side-by-side images aren’t to the same scale), since the circular camera island seems to occupy much more of the overall space on the back. That said, rumor has it it will still be larger than the Find N2.

The speakers have been moved around for better audio, and the frame has been tweaked too. The inner display’s selfie camera has moved from the top left corner when in portrait mode to the top right. On the rear, the Hasselblad logo is now just an H, sitting above what could be a ToF or LiDAR sensor.

The alert slider is still in, while the fingerprint sensor is unsurprisingly (for a foldable) embedded in the power button. The rear has a faux leather texture as you can see.

According to other rumors, the Open will have a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch outer display, both with 120 Hz refresh rate, and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, aided by up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both the main and the ultrawide cameras are expected to have 48 MP sensors, while the telephoto gets a 64 MP. The OnePlus Open allegedly has a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Source