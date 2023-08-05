Lionel Messi: How to Watch, Stream Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas on MLS Season Pass – CNET

Lionel Messi arrived on these shores amid huge expectations. And the soccer icon has somehow exceeded them, leading his new team, Inter Miami, to three straight wins and netting five goals in the process. Next up for Messi and Miami is a Leagues Cup Round of 16 game against FC Dallas on Sunday. The Leagues Cup is a 47-team knockout tournament that includes every club from both the MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

After playing his first three games on his home field in Miami, Messi will get his first road test during Sunday’s game. FC Dallas will host Inter Miami on its home field in Frisco, Texas, for the Leagues Cup knockout game.

The kickoff time for Sunday’s contest hasn’t yet been announced. The game is scheduled to stream on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass. Here’s what you need to know to watch.

Lionel Messi’s next game: Where and when is Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas?

This Leagues Cup fixture is set to take place at Toyota Stadium in the Dallas suburbs on Sunday, Aug. 6. We’ll update this story as soon as a start time for the game is announced.

How can I watch Messi’s MLS games?



Apple TV now has a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer and is the exclusive broadcaster of every MLS game in the 2023 season plus Leagues Cup fixtures in most parts of the world via its MLS Season Pass service.

That means that, unlike Messi’s unveiling event last weekend and his first match, which also aired on Univision, you’ll need an Apple TV Plus or MLS Season Pass subscription to watch this game live.

In the US, MLS Season Pass costs $13 a month or $79 for the season if you’re already a subscriber to the Apple TV Plus streaming service. If you don’t subscribe to Apple TV Plus, the MLS Season Pass costs $15 a month or $99 for the season.

MLS Season Pass subscriptions are also available in over 100 other countries, including Canada, Mexico, the UK and Australia. For prices outside of the US, check here.

Read more: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: How to Watch Major League Soccer in 2023

You can watch the games on any device that has the Apple TV app, including TVs, phones, tablets and computers. This includes iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and Macs, as well as smart TVs and streaming devices that run the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV platforms.

If you have a game console, there’s an Apple TV app for Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X, and Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PS5. Recent TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio also have Apple TV apps. More details on supported devices can be found on Apple’s site.

Although Apple does not have Apple TV apps for Android phones and tablets or Windows computers, it does let you stream its shows and MLS games using a web browser by going to tv.apple.com.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas online from anywhere using a VPN

While MLS Season Pass is available in most parts of the world, there are some exceptions. If you find yourself in a country where you’re unable to view either service locally, you may need a different way to watch Messi play — that’s where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it’s also a great idea if you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you’re able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream live sports events is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Quick tips for streaming Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas using a VPN