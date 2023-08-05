Stream These 5 TV Shows and Movies Before They Leave Netflix in … – The New York Times









Cult-favorite TV shows and some movies that should have gotten more Oscar love than they did: Catch these titles before they’re gone for U.S. subscribers.



This month’s departing titles on Netflix in the United States include two cult-favorite television shows worth your attention, a slapstick comedy with a peculiar origin story and two dramas that should have won more Oscars than they did. Stream them while you can. (Dates indicate the final day a title is available.)

“The Wire” wasn’t the only top-notch television showcase for the dearly departed Michael K. Williams; eight years after that show’s finale, he took a leading role in this excellent adaptation of the crime novels by Joe R. Lansdale. (The series was developed by Nick Damici and Jim Mickle, whose screen adaptation of Lansdale’s “Cold in July” is one of the hidden gems of 2010s genre cinema.) Williams plays Leonard Pine, a gay Vietnam veteran, and James Purefoy plays Hap Collins, an ex-cop who is Leonard’s best friend. Their adventures in East Texas in the late 1980s have a lowdown, chewy snap that recalls Elmore Leonard, and the show’s supporting cast (including Andrew Dice Clay, Brian Dennehy, Irma P. Hall, Christina Hendricks and Jimmi Simpson) is delightfully eclectic.

Stream it here.

The director Lee Daniels followed up the triumph of “Precious” (and the somewhat less enthusiastically received “The Paperboy”) with something utterly unexpected: a historical drama. He tells the story of Cecil Gaines (Forest Whitaker), a character based on the true figure Eugene Allen, who served as the White House butler from the Eisenhower through Reagan administrations. But this is no staid biopic; Daniels uses his signature wild humor, unpredictable tempo and gonzo casting choices (Robin Williams as Ike Eisenhower! John Cusack as Richard Nixon! Jane Fonda as Nancy Reagan!) to create a one-of-a-kind take on an overdone genre.

Stream it here.

This Israeli drama began airing in 2013, years before it could benefit from being labeled an ultra-Orthodox “Succession.” But when it began streaming on Netflix in late 2018, that simple and apt comparison turned it into a word-of-mouth hit, prompting a third season five years after the Season 2 finale. It’s not hard to figure out why; the series is filled with the kind of familial betrayal, stifled sexuality and sibling rivalries typical of prestige TV mainstays like “Succession,” “The Sopranos” and “Mad Men” but with an added layer provided by its setting in an insular community. In other words, it is highly bingeable, so get on it.

Stream it here.

The director Ruben Fleischer and his “Zombieland” (2009) star Jesse Eisenberg re-teamed in the wake of that hit for this slapstick action-comedy. Eisenberg stars as Nick, a pizza delivery guy who is merely doing his job when he is kidnapped by bumbling criminals, who strap a bomb to his chest and threaten to detonate it unless he robs a bank for them. If the plot sounds familiar, it should: The script is based loosely on a true story, which inspired the Netflix true crime docu-series “Evil Genius.” And while turning a real (and tragic) crime into a wacky comedy is perhaps questionable, Fleischer orchestrates the manic proceedings with style, and the supporting cast of comic M.V.P.s (including Aziz Ansari, Danny McBride, Michael Peña and Nick Swardson) land plenty of laughs.

Stream it here.

This 2005 drama from Ang Lee has become so synonymous with Oscar injustice — although Lee won best director, the best picture prize went to the comparatively didactic and graceless “Crash” — that it is easy to focus on that loud aftermath rather than the film. And that’s unfortunate for such a modest picture, such a firm but quiet whisper of need and desire. “Brokeback” is based on a short story by Annie Proulx and has a commensurate narrative and emotional focus, telling the story of two cowboys (Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal) in Wyoming, circa 1963, whose drunken sexual encounter turns into a decades-long secret relationship. This is one of Ledger’s most wrenching performances; Gyllenhaal provides potent contrast as the more expressive and emotional of the two, while Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway are heartbreaking as the spouses who don’t know, but do.

Stream it here.

