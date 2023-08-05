Hogwarts Legacy delays release on last gen consoles, Switch – VentureBeat









We’re thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of “Playing the Edge.” Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Hogwarts Legacy is delaying its release on last gen consoles: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

The highly-anticipated open-world, action role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter was scheduled to release on all systems on February 10, 2023. Now, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will have to wait until April 4 while Switch owners will need to be patient until July 25.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.

One of the key selling points for the game’s Deluxe edition was a 72-hour early access window. Players that bought the Deluxe edition on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC will still have access to the game starting February 7, 2023. However, last gen console owners who bought the Deluxe edition will not receive an early access window.

WB Games, publishers of Hogwarts Legacy, did not cite a specific reason for the delay. However, many cross-gen releases have struggled with performance issues on last gen hardware. Developer Avalanche Software will have more time to make Hogwarts Legacy backwards compatible with this delay. While this choice will disappoint some console owners, the extra time could give the game a smoother launch.

GamesBeat’s creed when covering the game industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you — not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.

Enjoy access to special events, private newsletters and more.

© 2023 . All rights reserved.

source







