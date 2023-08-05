Tesla Update 2023.12 Contains Many Smaller Enhancements. Are … – Not a Tesla App

Tesla’s 2023.12 software update brings many new features and improvements, but the undocumented changes are some of the most intriguing. These minor, lesser-known updates enhance the user experience and showcase Tesla’s commitment to continuous innovation. So far, we have spotted ten undocumented changes in the latest build.
Automatic Emergency Braking has been improved and will now stop for vehicles traveling perpendicularly and supports higher speeds, up to 124 mph (200 km/h). It also has limited support while traveling in reverse.
Tesla has updated the reverse camera app slightly, there is now a separate button on the top right corner to show or hide your repeater cameras. Hiding and showing your repeater cameras previously required swiping up or down on the reverse camera feed.
The vehicle visualization that appears when parked can now be rotated for different viewing angles. This one doesn’t have any real world use, but it’s fun to view all the details Tesla has put into the visualization.
When you’re searching for a destination, each search results will now display the distance from your current location. Tesla has also made the pin look more like a button, to make it clear that it’s a separate button. Tapping on the name will route directly to the destination, while tapping the pin will bring up more detail about the destination, including reviews, phone number and photos.
Owners can now rename their vehicles directly through the Tesla app. Simply tap the current name, input the new one, and press “OK.”
The font of the speedometer has a little more weight to it, making it more visible at a glance.
Drivers can adjust wiper speed without touching the touchscreen at all. On a Model 3 or Y, you’ll need to tap the button at the end of the left stalk. This will wipe the windshield once and bring up the wiper controls on screen. You can then tilt the steering wheel’s left scroll wheel to cycle through the various wiper speeds.
Users have more control over air suspension settings, including toggling height and speed adjustments on and off for a given location.
A plus sign (+) icon replaces the heart for favoriting songs. Same functionality, but for some reason Tesla felt a plus sign worked better across the various music services.
Tesla Theater icons are now square, app-like icons instead of horizontal logos, which happen to match the WeChat apps Tesla released in China. Could this mean something more?
When you open the app drawer by tapping on the ellipsis in the launcher, all available options are now displayed. A Customize button is also included at the top for easy access.
The charging menu in Controls > Charging has also been given a facelift. The unneeded vehicle visualization is now gone, which makes the battery slider much larger and easier to use. It’s also much more fluid than in previous versions.
You’ve likely already noticed this one, but Tesla has started to add ‘New’ labels to each new option or function. Tesla will likely continue to add these labels in future updates to make owners more aware of any changes.
Tesla 2023.12 update has been the largest and most exciting since the 2022 Holiday Update. This update includes the ability to answer your phone with the steering wheel, as well as adjust popular functions such as change acceleration mode and modify the HVAC fan speed, all without touching the screen.
It also included the ability to change the size of text on the screen, which has been a feature that has been requested for quite a while now.
With the 2023.12 update, Tesla continues to enhance the driving experience for its users. Explore the full range of features and undocumented changes of this update by checking out our Tesla release notes for 2023.12.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and new software updates.
Tesla’s infotainment system has been jailbroken by a team from the Technical University Berlin and independent researcher Oleg Drokin. The techno-wizards are set to showcase their findings at the Black Hat USA conference in Las Vegas. Their research unveiled a method to exploit a recognized voltage glitching attack on the Infotainment and Connectivity system.
So, what did they do? DarkReading reports that the researchers unearthed a method to bypass the AMD Secure Processor (ASP), which is the system’s principal trust foundation. This hacking technique provided the researchers with root access, enabling them to run arbitrary software on the MCU-Z (MCU 3) and unlock some premium in-vehicle features.
In layman’s terms, these hackers discovered a sort of ‘cheat code’ in the system. Using this cheat code, they found a way to outsmart the security guard of the system, the ASP. The ASP is like the system’s personal bodyguard, ensuring nobody can mess with it without permission. But, these researchers found a way to sneak past this bodyguard.
This discovery means that Tesla owners could unlock paid features like Acceleration Boost and heated seats but also grants access to Tesla’s internal network for more advanced modifications. This includes overriding geolocation restrictions on navigation and Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta, as well as transferring a vehicle’s user profile to another Tesla.
But good luck trying to figure this one out. To do this, you need to know a lot about electronics, have very specific equipment, and likely a lot of equally tech-savvy friends as well as about $100 to make it work. Plus, there are risks, including the chance of breaking the law.
The researchers also found that people could misuse this hack to get their hands on private data like personal information, contacts, and calendars stored in the system. It could even enable them to pretend to be another Tesla owner temporarily. However, since this exploit requires physical access to the vehicle and its internals, the risk to any Tesla owners is extremely low.
Even with these potential issues, the researchers were impressed with how strong Tesla’s security was compared to other car companies. While Tesla hasn’t yet responded to this discovery, they have a history of rewarding people who find and report such loopholes in their system.
In a world where cars are getting smarter and more connected, this discovery reminds us that while tech advances are exciting, they also open the door for devious hackers.
After a few months of uncertainty, Tesla has reignited its efforts to make Supercharging accessible to a wider range of electric vehicles. The company has restarted the deployment of its unique “Magic Dock” adapter at Supercharger stations, with a recent sighting in Texas.
Earlier this year, Tesla unveiled the Magic Dock – an adapter that allows non-Tesla EVs to utilize the Supercharger network. It was introduced at select Supercharger stations in New York and California but saw a sudden halt in its deployment. The assumption was that Tesla paused the Magic Dock rollout due to its ongoing discussions with other automakers regarding adopting the North American Charging Standard.
Tesla has also made a major transformation in the Supercharging experience for Canadian customers. After several regulatory hurdles, Tesla has finally switched to kilowatt-hour (kWh) billing for Supercharging across Canada. This substantial shift means that customers will now be billed based on the electricity their vehicles consume, not the amount of time they spend charging.
The decision to change the billing method came after Measurement Canada granted a temporary dispensation in February 2023, permitting charging providers to invoice customers per kWh. Despite the initial hurdles and delays due to the complex approval process, especially for providers with expansive charging networks like Tesla, the long-awaited shift finally became a reality.
Tesla owners across Canada can now benefit from the more transparent, kWh-based billing system. While the rates vary, the slowest 72kW Urban Superchargers cost under $0.30/kWh, with the rates for V2 (150kW) and V3 (250kW) stations fluctuating around $0.47-$0.48 CAD per kWh.
Tesla’s recent strides in Supercharging underscore the company’s commitment to its customers and the broader EV community. The reintroduction of the Magic Dock represents a major step towards broadening the inclusivity of Tesla’s Supercharger network, offering non-Tesla EV owners more flexibility in charging options.
Moreover, switching to kWh-based billing in Canada is a significant move towards greater transparency and fairness. It rectifies the previous time-based system that inadvertently penalized drivers of slower-charging EVs, who paid the same amount as faster-charging vehicles but received less electricity.
As Tesla continues to innovate and evolve its Supercharging infrastructure, these latest developments underline its dedication to enhancing the EV charging experience for all users. This dynamic approach benefits Tesla owners and contributes significantly to the growth of the global EV ecosystem.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.26.7.
Tesla’s infotainment system has been jailbroken by a team from the Technical University Berlin and independent resear…
After a few months of uncertainty, Tesla has reignited its efforts to make Supercharging accessible to a wider range …
Elon Musk stated that Tesla is now closing in on the ‘final piece’ of its FSD technology. This game-changing piece of…
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has initiated a preliminary examination into approximately 280,000…
Tesla’s new Megacharger network is starting to take shape. This ground-breaking charging infrastructure is a critical…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has initiated a preliminary examination into approximately 280,000…
Tesla’s new Megacharger network is starting to take shape. This ground-breaking charging infrastructure is a critical…
For years Elon Musk has been urging entrepreneurs to get into lithium mining. It appears someone was listening, but i…
Tesla has a few more tricks hidden in the Tesla 2023.26 update. This update has already introduced us to several impr…
Tesla has supported voice commands for a number of years now. With over 100 voice commands available, Tesla drivers c…
Tesla’s next FSD Beta update, 11.4.6 started going out to customers earlier this week, but there’s a lot to discuss…
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
The EV Universe newsletter reports distill more than 100 EV news sources into a 10-minute read every week. We cover both Tesla and the rest of the EV industry. Join over 3,000 EV geeks like us and subscribe to the free weekly newsletter here.
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.26.7.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Home Latest News Tesla Update 2023.12 Contains Many Smaller Enhancements. Are … – Not a...