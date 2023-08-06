PancakeSwap still remains behind UNI for TVL – The Cryptonomist









MediSim VR and Circular together for Health 3.0: medical education and treatments step up thanks to Virtual Reality and Blockchain

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

Announcing ETHWomen: Untraceable Events and 15+ Women-Led Web3 Groups Unite for Hackathon in Toronto

Key market insights, forecasts on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and other crypto assets: Bitget’s comprehensive analysis

El Salvador: a new service for obtaining a crypto license in the country

Binance conquers Dubai and obtains first operating license

Crypto regulation in Italy: the first official report

Another piece of news on the regulation of crypto and Bitcoin in the US

$70 million hack on decentralized Curve Finance platform: full details of the crypto attack

Crypto: Polygon and Solana launch Web3 security standard “Rekt Test”

New malware threatens the crypto assets of Apple users and their wallets through fake blockchain games

Filed paperwork in Bitfinex crypto hack case: the US couple faces 20 years in prison

MediSim VR and Circular together for Health 3.0: medical education and treatments step up thanks to Virtual Reality and Blockchain

Announcing ETHWomen: Untraceable Events and 15+ Women-Led Web3 Groups Unite for Hackathon in Toronto

NFT-fest.ch is the big NFT and WEB3 event held in the city of Lugano in Switzerland, 5 days of insights and emotions

NFT Fest Lugano: the largest NFT event in Europe, all the details to attend

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

ETHCC interview with Immunefi: the project to make the crypto environment safer

Bitget: interview with crypto exchange managing director Gracy Chen

STEPN CEO on how to build a successful NFT marketplace. An interview with Yawn Rong

Bitcoin and Microstrategy stock have outperformed all asset classes since September 2020

What is the BALD crypto?

Bitcoin: nearly half of all Lightning Network nodes are hosted on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud

USDT: mass selling on Curve and UniSwap

Bitcoin and Microstrategy stock have outperformed all asset classes since September 2020

Bitcoin: nearly half of all Lightning Network nodes are hosted on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud

Bitcoin mining: hashrate and revenue up in July

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explore integration of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

Ethereum: the bizarre story of the developer who locks $9,000 in ETH for 100 years

The SEC could approve ETFs on Ethereum futures

Curve Finance’s recent exploit led to one of the largest rewards for Ethereum’s MEV bots

ERC-223: the token standard by hacker Dexaran has been added to Ethereum’s list of standards

Bitcoin mining: experts say network hashrate could drop after next cryptocurrency halving

Bitmain’s new machines for mining Filecoin

Vanguard increases investment in Bitcoin mining

Bitcoin mining thrives due partly to competition created by the rise in hashrate

USDT: mass selling on Curve and UniSwap

Crypto news: Binance launches new strategy for stablecoins

Tether: USDT stablecoin reserves increase

Tether stablecoin (USDT) sets new market cap record at $83.8 billion

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

In this article we will look at what news is most relevant for the crypto assets Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Crypto news and price analysis for Polkadot (DOT), Compound (COMP) and Pepe (PEPE)

The value of Shiba Inu compared with Bitcoin and Ethereum

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

Crypto news: Binance invests $10 million in DeFi Radiant platform after success with BNB Chain

Algorand: the crypto crash leads AlgoFi to shut down the platform

Crypto news: Aave votes to launch GHO stablecoin on Ethereum

Aave: DeFi protocol governance proposal to acquire $3 million in wstETH and rETH

Sorare and Mangopay revolutionize Web3 with Cash Wallet NFT functionality

Palm Foundation after collaborating in the NFT world with Netflix and Warner, is now partnering in the crypto world with Polygon

What are the biggest NFT losses in the Web3 industry?

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

Axie Infinity: crypto not to-the-moon yet after launch in Apple’s App Store

Gaming Web3: 8 Ball Pool goes up on Immutable zkEVM

eSports: New partnership between Bitget and DOTA 2 Bali Major

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

The Metaverse sector holds 43.68% of Web3 investments: the DappRadar report

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Crypto: Elon Musk’s tweets and high bot presence on Twitter manipulate market prices

FTX: government drops lawsuit against Sam Bankman-Fried

Former Twitter CEO’s company takes legal action against Mastercard and Visa

Lionel Messi collaborates with blockchain project “Planet” to fight pollution caused by tech industry

Former Twitter CEO’s company takes legal action against Mastercard and Visa

FED experiments with FedNow instant payments service with JPMorgan: a jab at the crypto sector

Revolut launches Ultra platinum card: cashback, enhanced trading and more

Revolut: the global finance app has surpassed 30 million retail customers

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Bitget introduces new fiat gateway system to simplify traditional currency transactions

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Bitget introduces new fiat gateway system to simplify traditional currency transactions

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Stefania Stimolo – 13 Mar 2023

PancakeSwap failed to surpass Uniswap in terms of TVL (or total locked-in value), partly due to the US SEC’s ban on BUSD.

Summary

According to DefiLama’s data, at the time of writing, PancakeSwap’s and Uniswap’s DEX reported $2.43 billion and $3.5 billion TVL, respectively.

A situation that was about to be reversed until the SEC banned BUSD, bringing PancakeSwap’s growth to a halt.

2/ PancakeSwap actually overtook Uniswap by TVL on Nov 29th (if accounting for staked $CAKE).

But its TVL has dropped by 12% just this month, while Uniswap lost less.

The ban of BUSD – a key asset on PCS – resulted in decreasing BUSD supply, slowing down growth on BNB Chain. pic.twitter.com/zat1qorVtW

— Ignas | DeFi Research (@DefiIgnas) March 10, 2023



As reported, PancakeSwap had managed to outperform Uniswap in terms of LTV last 29 November, but in this month alone its LTV fell by 12%.

The cause was attributed to the US SEC-defined decrease in BUSD supply, which led to a slowdown in the growth of the BNB Chain.

Among the various strategies that raised the TVL of PancakeSwap was the integration of other blockchains to the DEX. And indeed, as early as last October, PancakeSwap supported both Ethereum and also the Aptos blockchain.

In general, the multi-blockchain approach gives DEX access to greater liquidity. So, of its $2.43 billion LTV, the majority is offered by the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), followed by the other two that contributed less.

Despite this, one can see from the graph that PancakeSwap’s TVL has declined substantially over the past three years, while its peak of around $7.8 billion was reached at the height of the bullish 2021.

Uniswap’s TVL is also declining with its current $3.5 billion, but it has to be said that its peak reached over $10 billion also in 2021.

Having a high TVL is crucial for DEX, as it guarantees lower slippage and better prices.

In addition to the competition in terms of TVL, it is possible to analyse how the two DEX tokens CAKE and UNI perform both in terms of transaction volume and price performance.

By analysing transaction volume, it is generally possible to identify which of the two DEX is attracting more users. So, PancakeSwap’s transaction volume on the BSC peaked at 9.67 million CAKE in the last seven days (the equivalent of $3.8 million). In contrast, Uniswap’s transaction volume peaked at 213,200 (the equivalent of $1.14 million) in the last seven days.

Looking at the price of CAKE and UNI, however, both have seen a 9-10% price pump in the last 24 hours, somewhat following the general trend of cryptocurrencies.

Specifically, CAKE is now worth $3.83 and is 66th in the crypto rankings by market capitalisation. UNI’s current price is $6.05 and it is 18th.

And in fact, while UNI’s total market cap is around $4.6 billion, CAKE’s is still below $1 billion, but above $700 million.

Graduated in Marketing and Communication, Stefania is an explorer of innovative opportunities. She started out as a Sales Assistant for e-commerce, and in 2016 she began to develop a passion for the digital world, initially in the Network Marketing sector, where she discovered and became passionate about the ideals behind Bitcoin and Blockchain technology, which lead her to work as a copywriter and translator for ICO projects and blogs, and organize introductory courses.

Cryptonomist Editorial Staff – 5 Aug 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







