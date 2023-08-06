Music NFT and SocialFi Platform, MetaBeat Attracts Investments … – Business Wire









GSR and GBIC invest in MetaBeat, music NFT and SocialFi platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On October 5, GSR, a top global crypto fund and globally recognized market maker, confirmed its investment in MetaBeat, a web3 music NFT and SocialFi platform.

Earlier this month, Global Blockchain Innovative Capital (GBIC), also joined the remarkable investor list for MetaBeat which includes names such as NGC Ventures, KuCoin Labs, AC Capital, Nexus One, Finngram, BCi, Alchemic, Alphanonce, and DigiFinex. GBIC is the global blockchain investment company behind more than 50 notable blockchain projects, including, but not limited to, Aelf, Cortex, Thunder Token, Oasis, DATA, IoT Chain and many more.

GSR prides itself as one of the world’s top crypto funds and leading blockchain investors. With its exceptional market-making reputation in cryptocurrency, it is a leading trading firm in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, investing in more than 70 projects.

To strengthen its presence in the global Polygon blockchain protocol, MetaBeat has also aligned in a collaborative environment with Polygon Studios. This collaboration expands and revitalizes MetaBeat’s ecosystem and vast network of communities, as well as promotes an active and powerful inflow of fandoms into the Web3 realm.

With the recent addition of these investors and collaborators, MetaBeat makes its way toward its well-awaited platform launch, as well as its governance tokens, $BEAT, listing in October.

In September, MetaBeat’s $BEAT token public sales on PolkaFoundry’s Red Kite, a top global IDO platform, and Cobak, South Korea’s largest community and leading IDO platform, sold out with surpassing demand, whilst Tokensoft and Kommunitas IDOs are still ongoing but will soon conclude.

Stephanie Kim, CEO of MetaBeat, said, “The motivation to invest in MetaBeat, by top domestic and foreign investors, means that MetaBeat’s unique Web3-based business model has been acknowledged and highlighted. Based on this, we will create various enjoyable services on MetaBeat for the global fandoms to expand into a Web 3.0 ecosystem.”

MetaBeat is a fan community platform powered by music IP backed NFTs and rewards the fans’ contributions. It is a ‘NFTFI’, NFT + SOCIALFI platform. MetaBeat’s community NFTs are backed by real assets, and music IPs, owned by MetaBeat. By securing strategic partnerships with nine Korean entertainment companies such as RBW, Content X, WM Entertainment, DSP Media, Studio Jamm, Woori Net, TR Entertainment, Beats Entertainment, and J-Storm, MetaBeat has access to a pool of 4,000 music IPs. Moreover, through in-platform services, users can participate in fun challenges, community privileges and events for their favorite KPOP artists.

