Valorant Mobile: Tencent working with Riot on development is a … – Esports.net News









Are you curious about how Valorant Mobile will be when it releases? Don’t worry as the game is apparently in very experienced hands. According to prominent Twitter leaker (ValorantMLeaks), the game is being developed by Tencent Games as well.

For the player, this doesn’t really mean anything. Riot and Tencent are likely working together to develop the mobile gaming title. Riot will still publish the game, though. This doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Tencent is the parent company of Riot Games. It is also responsible for running its games like League of Legends in China. The two companies have a long relationship and it’s not surprising to see them working together on Valorant Mobile.

This is because Tencent is one of the biggest and most experienced mobile gaming developers globally. They have also developed PUBG Mobile, CoD Mobile, and even Pokémon UNITE. Thus, their experience and portfolio of successful AAA titles will come as a reassurance to fans who have been waiting around for Valorant Mobile.

The mobile version of the popular tactical shooter isn’t a direct port of the game. Instead, Riot is making a new game from the bottom up for Android and iOS devices. Thus, it will have much better optimization and compatibility for more devices.

There have been several leaks of Valorant Mobile’s gameplay, and the game looks really good. Despite it being on the weaker mobile platform, the overall graphics quality hasn’t been sacrificed much.

Riot announced Valorant Mobile back in June 2021 after months of speculation. Nearly two years later, Riot has still not confirmed when the game will be released. There have been some very limited test going on, though.

Last month, Anna Donlon, the executive producer of Valorant, gave an update on the game’s development in an interview with POPline. She said that the development of the game for mobile has been challenging and slower than expected. This is bad news for fans. However, it also indicates that Riot won’t be publishing a half-made game with bad optimization.

Additionally, the CEO of Global Esports, Rushindra Sinha, said that he received news “straight from Riot” that the game won’t be released in 2023. Global Esports is one of the partnered teams in the VCT Pacific.

Likely, fans will at least get to see a beta version later this year.

