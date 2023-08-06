More Disney+ Originals Removed Globally Including “Crater … – What's On Disney Plus











During Disney’s latest quarterly financial results, it announced that it would be removing some programming from its streaming platforms, including Disney+, Hulu and Star+, as part of a review to align with the strategic changes in Disney’s approach to content curation and to save around $1.8 billion dollars from its books.

At the end of May, Disney removed over a hundred original shows and films from its streaming services around the world, such as “Big Shot”, “Willow”, “The Mysterious Benedict Society”, “Better Nate Than Ever” and “The One And Only Ivan”.

The first wave of removals in May accounted for around $1.5 billion dollars, and in an SEC filing earlier this month, it revealed it would be doing another smaller wave of cuts at the end of the financial quarter, to remove another $400 million dollars worth of content.

And today is the last day of that fiscal quarter, which has resulted in Disney removing more content from its streaming services around the world, including:

Most of these removals were Turkish originals. showcasing the recent comments by Disney CEO Bob Iger, that they will make less local original content and prioritise global releases. Both “Alaska Daily” and “The Company You Keep” were recently cancelled after poor ratings. However, the biggest surprise is “Crater”, which was only released on Disney+ last month. This indicates that the film must have drastically underperformed and was a very expensive film to create.

Ultimately, Disney isn’t the only streaming service to be cutting its original content as tax write-offs, Warner Brothers Discovery and Paramount have been doing the same thing.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger, has stated in the past that they will be focusing the company on profitability, with more films being released in cinemas and creating much less original content, instead curating what content it creates more carefully. And in the future, once a show has been cancelled, especially after just one season, its very likely we will see the title written off as an asset and removed from streaming services.

Which of these originals are you going to miss?



