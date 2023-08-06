iZoom! iPhone 15 Pro Max could get this EXCLUSIVE camera boost – HT Tech









Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and it is safe to say that the hype has been building up. The leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast, especially since Apple announced the date for WWDC 2023 where it will showcase iOS 17. Just days ago, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro models could miss out on the solid-state buttons, a feature the upcoming iPhone series was tipped to get.

Amidst this bad news, a recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an exclusive camera feature that will excite Apple users.

According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5X-6X optical zoom, which is almost double the 3X zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports.

It is important to note that Kuo had claimed this back in July last year, and the MacRumours’ report further corroborates the story.

By redirecting light from the camera’s aperture to align with the phone’s body, periscope lenses enhance the camera’s zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10X zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5X or 6X zoom, which beats the current 3X magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models.

