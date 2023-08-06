How scientists are using WhatsApp for research and communication – Nature.com









Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Advertisement

Christine Ro is a science writer in London.

You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

In March, Holly Bik and Virginia Schutte were a few weeks late departing for East Antarctica, where they would collect sea-floor mud to better understand tiny deep-sea invertebrates. The delay was due to a combination of COVID-19 protocols and port congestion.But their time quarantining in a New Zealand hotel as a COVID-19 precaution was productive.

Access Nature and 54 other Nature Portfolio journals

Get Nature+, our best-value online-access subscription

$29.99 / 30 days

cancel any time

Subscribe to this journal

Receive 51 print issues and online access

$199.00 per year

only $3.90 per issue

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-023-01575-z

Correction 06 June 2023: An earlier version of this story erroneously stated that the scoping review Thea de Gruchy was involved in was part of the LGBT+ study. They were separate studies.

Ndashimye, F., Hebie, O. & Tjaden, J. Soc. Sci. Comput. Rev. https://doi.org/10.1177/08944393221111340 (2022).

Article Google Scholar

Manji, K., Hanefeld, J., Vearey, J., Walls, H. & de Gruchy, T. Health Policy Plan. 36, 774–789 (2021).

Article Google Scholar

Download references

How scientists use Slack

TikTok for physics: influencers aim to spark interest in science

When Finnish researchers took on the Twitter trolls

Training: Narrative tools for researchers

Training: Networking for researchers

How remote conferencing broadened my horizons and opened career paths

Career Column

What whale falls can teach us about biodiversity and climate change

Career Q&A

Children on fieldwork: how two scientist mothers made it happen

Career Column

Indigenous youth must be at the forefront of climate diplomacy

Comment

Barbie and body image: a scholar’s take on the research — and the blockbuster film

News Q&A

Influence of Facebook algorithms on political polarization tested

News & Views

How remote conferencing broadened my horizons and opened career paths

Career Column

Bias in science: how to fight the good fight

Career Column

All through the night: sleep-deprived scientists share their stories

Career Feature

The Chinese University of Hong Kong CUHK Vice-Chancellor Early Career Professorships The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), a comprehensive re…

Hong Kong (HK)

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Located in the beautiful coastal city of Dalian, surrounded by mountains and sea, DICP seeks all talents from around the globe.

Dalian, Liaoning, China

The Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP)

We’re seeking a geophysicist with a strong background in either geodynamics, seismology or structural geology to join our team.

Beijing, Hong Kong, Jersey City, Nanjing, New York, Philadelphia, Shanghai or Washington DC (hybrid)

Springer Nature Ltd

The Chan Lab in the Human Oncogenesis & Pathogenesis Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is seeking a highly motivated and successful…

New York City, New York (US)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The professorship is associated with the management of a department in the field of vegetative physiology.

Tübingen, Baden-Württemberg (DE)

University of Tübingen – Faculty of Medicine

How scientists use Slack

TikTok for physics: influencers aim to spark interest in science

When Finnish researchers took on the Twitter trolls

Training: Narrative tools for researchers

Training: Networking for researchers

An essential round-up of science news, opinion and analysis, delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Nature (Nature) ISSN 1476-4687 (online) ISSN 0028-0836 (print)

© 2023 Springer Nature Limited

source







