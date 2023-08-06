Disney+ Originals Coming To Disney+ In May 2023 – What's On … – What's On Disney Plus









This coming May, Disney+ subscribers are going to be getting plenty of new original films and shows to enjoy, including new shows like “American Born Chinese” and “A Small Light”, plus much more.

Here are some of the Disney+ Originals heading to the streaming service in May 2023:

Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, “American Born Chinese” is a genre-hopping action comedy that tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The series stars Oscar-nominated Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu.

This brand-new series arrives on Disney+ on May 24th 2023.





“Crater” is the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

“Crater” arrives on Disney+ on Friday 13th May 2023.

“The Muppets Mayhem” follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

“The Muppets Mayhem” arrives on Disney+ on May 10th



For the first time ever, global superstar, Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. This original 4-part series features exclusive footage behind his iconic hits, never-before-seen personal archive with his friends and family, and epic stadium performances giving insight into Ed’s world.

In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience. Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life and explores what he thinks of the world, of himself and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.

All episodes of “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” will premiere May 3rd, 2023, on Disney+.



Live the “Disney Intertwined Live” experience! The show includes the original songs “Donde voy” and “Convénceme”, covers from the ’90s such as “Keep Living Without Your Love”, a selection of songs from the musical “Freaky Friday: A New Musical” and musical hits of the moment such as “Tacones Rojos” and “Vivir Así”.

This new special is coming to Disney+ on Friday, 5th May 2023.



Told with a modern sensibility, “A Small Light” tells the remarkable true story of secretary Miep Gies (Bel Powley), who was a young, carefree and opinionated woman — at a time when opinions got you killed — when her boss, Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber), asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

A life once filled with parties and pints, the series details how Miep’s life changed the moment she said “yes.” From daily food runs to scrounging for ration coupons to selling beloved heirlooms, it took countless selfless sacrifices. In the end, it was Miep who found Anne Frank’s diary and preserved it so that she and Otto could later share it with the world to ensure it served as a testament for generations to come.

The series will debut with a double episode premiere on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023, with new episodes released weekly.



“Star Wars: Visions” stretches beyond any one form of animation and serves as a broader framework for celebratory expressions of Star Wars storytelling. Volume 2 will showcase that potential as the shorts go on a global tour, celebrating the incredible animation happening across countries and cultures, through the mythos of Star Wars.

The second season of “Star Wars: Visions” arrives on Disney+ on May 4th 2023.

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson (“Puppy Dog Pals”) is showrunner and executive producer.

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” arrives on Disney+ and the Disney Junior channel on May 4th 2023.

Internationally, there are also many other original films and shows coming to Disney+, which are released on Hulu in the United States.

Here are a few highlights:

From 20th Century Studios,’ the all-new comedy “White Men Can’t Jump” is a modern remix of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

“White Men Can’t Jump” is coming out on Friday, 19th May 2023



“The Clearing” is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world. This series is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future.

This new Star Original debuts globally on Wednesday 24th May 2023.



The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

The third season of “The Kardashians” returns on May 25th.



“Class of ’09” is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who acclimate and grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

The first two episodes of this FX series will arrive on Disney+ in many countries, including Canada, on Wednesday, 10th May 2023, with new episodes being released weekly.



