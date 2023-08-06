Nothing Phone 2: Here is what you need to know about its design, price, and release date – Gizchina.com









The Nothing Phone 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Nothing Phone 1, which was released in 2022. The Nothing Phone 1 was known for its unique design and features, but it had some performance issues. According to Android Authority, the mobile phone came with criticisms on its price. However, after a series of price cuts, the market slowly accepted the price of the Nothing Phone 1. Furthermore, over time, the company released several bug fixes that significantly improved the phone’s performance since its initial launch. According to the company, the Nothing Phone 2 will be a better device and it will tackle the issues that the previous generation had at launch. To this end, this article takes a look at the Nothing Phone 2 and all that we know about this device as of now including its launch date, price, design, specifications, and more.



The launch event for the Nothing Phone 2 will take place on July 11, 2023. The global launch event will be live-streamed on that day at 11 a.m. ET. Also, the launch event will be hosted on nothing.tech, Nothing’s official website. If you can’t tune in, don’t worry, as GizChina, as well as many other tech websites, will be covering the event.

Nothing has officially confirmed the launch date, and it also announced that the Phone 2 will get three years of software support plus another year of security updates. The launch event teaser video shows the phone’s Glyph light panel on the back, similar to the one seen on Nothing Phone 1, and a tentacle appears in the video for undisclosed reasons

The design of the Nothing Phone 1 was one of the selling points of the mobile phone. The Phone 1 had a unique aesthetic with a transparent-backed design and Glyph lighting. Based on the teaser video released by Nothing, it appears that the Phone 2 will have a similar transparent-backed design, along with some rounder edges.

The Nothing Phone 2 will be the second mobile phone from the company Nothing, founded by Carl Pei. Android Police reports that for the Phone 2, the company has covered all individual components with white or black plates. This gives the back a cleaner look. Furthermore, the report also claims that the Phone 2 will have an aluminium chassis.



91mobile claims that the Phone 2 will be different from the Phone 1 and leaked renders shown by The Verge reveal that the Phone 2 shows a curvier design that looks more like a follow-up to the Phone 1. Also, Android Police also reports that this device will have LED strips on the rear to make it stand out.

From all we have said above, the design of the Nothing Phone 2 is likely a follow-up of the Phone 1 with little tweaks here and there to make it stand out. Experts at PhoneArena also think that Nothing does not seem to be building a phone from scratch. Regarding the design of this new device, here is what Carl Pei has to say

Of course, specs are important (especially for nerds like me, and you) but “normal people” tend to choose a new phone simply by looking and it (and holding it), and Carl Pei & Co seem to have nailed both the aesthetic and functional design of the Nothing Phone 2. The Phone 2 looks like it’s going to be easier to hold thanks to a curved frame (despite being larger), while being just as good looking (and transparent) as the Phone 1.

While we expect more details of this phone in the coming weeks, here is what we know so far. According to a report from MySmartPrice, we can expect the Nothing Phone 2 to come with a 120Hz adaptive AMOLED display. Techradar also reports that the Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset while MySmartPrice says that we can expect the Nothing Phone 2 to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of performance, this device will likely lag behind flagship phones that come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. At the moment, several mobile phones like the Xiaomi 13 series, Red Magic 8 Pro series, iQOO 11 series, Moto X40 and even the Redmi K60 come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip has more power than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that the Nothing Phone 2 will use. Thus, the Nothing Phone 2 will likely lag behind some of these flagships in terms of performance.

However, this device should have a better performance than its predecessor. The new device will have an increased focus on recycled and bio-based materials. The Phone 2 is also expected to have a longer battery life than the Phone 1, which had a short battery life. Under the hood, there will be a 4,700mAh battery to keep its lights on according to a report on Android Authority. At the moment, there is no official information on the display size and camera of this device.

On the software end, Tomsguide reports that the Nothing Phone 2 will run on Nothing OS. This system is designed to be more minimalist as shown in a previous GizChina report. DigitalTrends claims that Nothing has more people working on the software side than ever. We’re hoping that the Nothing Phone 2 finally rises up to the expectations with a UI worth talking about. Nothing has officially confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will get three years of software support plus another year of security updates. This is good news coming directly from the company.



Here is what we know about the price and availability of the Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 should be a decent phone that aims to address the performance issues of the Phone 1. It should compete with fully-fledged flagship phones in the market. The Phone 2 will have a similar transparent-backed design to the Phone 1 but with some rounder edges. This device is expected to have better performance and longer battery life. It will also have an increased focus on recycled and bio-based materials. The Phone 2 will be launched globally on July 11, 2023, and it will retail for $600 or less. While the Phone 1 had some faults, it is still pretty attractive, especially after the price cuts. We expect the Phone 2 to be an even better phone

Efe Udin, a government tech policy expert is a seasoned tech writer with over seven years of tech writing experience. Efe’s true passion lies in exploring the intersection of technology, politics, and brand feuds.

With an astute understanding of the power dynamics and competitive landscape within the tech world, Efe delves into the intricacies of how technology influences political discourse and how brand rivalries shape the industry.

