Valorant: How Can I Download and Install The Game? (Complete … – GIVEMESPORT









Here's everything you need to know about downloading and installing Valorant

Valorant is one of the fastest-growing FPS titles on the PC market, but how do you download and install the Riot Games release?

Downloading and starting the free-to-play title is a simple process, and we've put together a complete guide so that you can get started with this ever-popular eSports leviathan.

Here's everything you need to know about downloading and installing Valorant on your PC, Laptop or dedicated Gaming Computer.

Here's how you can download the game from the official Riot Games website.

Read More: Valorant: How To Play With a Controller (Complete Guide)

Read More: Valorant: How To Make Your Crosshair Smaller – Complete Guide

It's also worth noting that the minimum PC requirements for the game are as follows, so make sure that your equipment can handle the game!

Minimum Requirements on PC at 30 FPS

Even though these are the recommended minimum specifications, players will likely be able to get some playability out of older rigs, although the performance level will not be great and Riot will not be able to offer any official technical help.

Once you've installed the game and played in a few lobbies, you may want to expand your knowledge of the FPS shooter further, in which case you can check out some of our handy guides for info on pro player settings, crosshair settings, how to block other players and more:

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

Jake is an SEO Writer for GiveMeSport. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling and gaming across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy.

His work has also been featured on Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy.

Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019.

As well as his work for GMS, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years.

Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company’s social channels.

source







