Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Games Today, Including Day One … – GameRant









Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service is rounding out the month of May with two new additions, with each game available on PC and consoles.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Farworld Pioneers release on Xbox Game Pass today, May 30, and can be claimed by anyone with a PC and/or console subscription. These two new additions are the last for May, while 5 games are scheduled to leave Xbox Game Pass on May 31: Europa Universalis 4, Evil Genius 2, FIFA 21, Floppy Knights, and Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Many fans are used to the ebb and flow of Xbox Game Pass by now. The middle and last days of the month see games depart, Microsoft announces the line-up of games in two waves while surprises and other announcements also trickle in, and any day goes as far as when a game could be added.

Chicory and Farworld may be indie games joining Xbox Game Pass, but they shouldn't be overlooked. Chicory is a top-down adventure game, developed by the creators of Wandersong and Celeste, in a coloring book world. Players must paint and draw to help bring the world to life. If that premise alone doesn't sell, then it's worth mentioning it's rated Mighty on OpenCritic with an 88 Top Critic Average and 96% of Critics recommending it. It's clear then that Chicory is an excellent addition to Xbox Game Pass.

Because Farworld Pioneers is a "smaller" day one Xbox Game Pass title, reviews for it haven't poured in yet, but the premise is as engaging as Chicory's. It's a sci-fi sandbox game, complete with multiplayer functionality. In it, players must build and manage their ships, build and manage colonies on foreign planets, and recruit survivors to their side. It comes with a plenitude of typical sandbox elements, allowing players to craft items, build them, mine for other resources, and farm together. At the same time, players can decide to take a more militant approach to the surrounding galaxy.

How well these two titles are ultimately received as Xbox Game Pass additions remains to be seen, but there's more on the horizon. The Xbox Game Pass games for June 2023, so far, include Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath, Amnesia, and Dordogne. More are expected to be revealed relatively soon.

