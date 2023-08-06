Amazon just slashed the price on four of the bestselling Kindle e-readers – CBS News









Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna

April 7, 2023 / 11:19 AM / Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is currently offering some major discounts on popular tech, home and travel products, just in time for spring. One of of favorite deals going on right now is a sale on several Kindle e-readers. Kindles are a great investment if you’re hoping to do a bit of spring or summer reading. Plus, the Kids models are on sale too — and with ultra-fast Prime shipping, they make a great last-minute addition to your children’s Easter baskets.

Keep reading to shop the best Kindle deals, plus more top Amazon deals of the week.

Shop the best deals during Amazon’s Kindle sale.

The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a six-inch, 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Kindle (2022), $80 (reduced from $100)

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads, or videos, like other tablets, so it will reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from, including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $80 (reduced from $120)

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $100 (reduced from $140)

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB), $110 (reduced from $160)

After a long period of being out of stock, the Sony PlayStation 5 is available at Amazon — at a nice discount. Normally priced at $560, Amazon is offering the God of War PS5 bundle for just $509, a savings of $51.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc), $509 (reduced from $560)

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month — but you can already score a deal on it. Amazon is currently offering free memory upgrades on the S23 Ultra smartphone.

The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23’s 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone’s camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,180 (reduced from $1,380)

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7″ QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $749 (reduced from $899)

Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It’s true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Shop Amazon’s warehouse-store sale

Need to file taxes in 2023? Amazon has a deal on TurboTax Deluxe downloads right now. This software allows you to file up to five federal returns and one state return electronically.

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022, $56 (reduced from $75)

Want to start on your 2023 tax return for free? Head to the TurboTax website — you don’t need to pay until you file, and you’ll save a few bucks over the price of buying software on Amazon. Some can even file for free. (For simple tax returns only; not all tax payers qualify.)

TurboTax Free Edition

Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, sports and more.

Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.

Spring is here, and that means that it’s time to get started on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home for spring. From closet organizers to vacuums to storage shelves, all of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon.

Planning a spring break trip? Then head over to Amazon to save on new luggage and all of your travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage, American Tourister, and save on other must-have travel items.

Spring cleaning season is also a great time to refresh your kitchen and bedding. Plus, it’s National Sleep Awareness month, so now is a good time to think about how you’ve been sleeping and invest in new bedding or pillows to help you get the best rest possible this spring.

Get healthy this spring at Amazon — all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 11:19 AM

Millions of birds die each year when they collide with building windows at high speeds.

Mary MacCarthy said she was questioned by police about human trafficking while traveling with her biracial daughter after a Southwest Airlines employee reported them as suspicious.

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Attorney General William Barr join Major Garrett.

“It’s certainly a challenging case, but I don’t think it runs afoul of the First Amendment,” former Attorney General Bill Barr said.

The troublesome bear, infamous for wreaking havoc on the South Lake Tahoe community, will be transported to a sanctuary in Colorado, officials said.

In California, film and television production accounts for more than 700,000 jobs and nearly $70 billion a year in wages.

California has America’s most expensive gas at around $5.00 a gallon. The cheapest is in Mississippi at $3.32 a gallon.

Hackers targeted major California health care provider that also has hospitals and other clinics in multiple states.

Customers took to social media to express concern and frustration after payments didn’t up up in their accounts.

The jobless rate edged down to 3.5% in July, with businesses in health care, social assistance and financial activities adding workers.

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Attorney General William Barr join Major Garrett.

The following is a transcript of an interview with Chris Krebs, the former director of CISA and a CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst, that aired on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

“It’s certainly a challenging case, but I don’t think it runs afoul of the First Amendment,” former Attorney General Bill Barr said.

The following is a transcript of an interview with former Attorney General William Barr that aired on “Face the Nation” on Aug. 6, 2023.

The following is a transcript of an interview with Will Hurd, a former Texas congressman and current 2024 GOP candidate for president, that aired on “Face the Nation” on Aug. 6, 2023.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced that it has approved the drug Zurzuvae as the first pill specifically designed to treat postpartum depression. Roxana Saberi has more.

In response to a lawsuit, a judge in Texas ruled Friday that women who experience pregnancy complications are exempt from the state’s abortion bans. The state attorney general’s office said it would appeal the ruling.

Drugmakers Sage Therapeutics and Biogen hope to change how depression following childbirth is treated.

More than 500,000 Americans could be sickened annually by the fungus that causes Valley fever.

Hackers targeted major California health care provider that also has hospitals and other clinics in multiple states.

Scotland’s Loch Ness Centre is calling for “budding monster hunters” to volunteer for an expedition later in August that it says will be the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since 1972.

The Ukrainian military must blast its way through possibly millions of mines Russia has laid in their path. CBS News visits Fort Carson in Colorado to witness the equipment and tactics required for one of the most complex and dangerous of all battlefield maneuvers.

Decades after Chinese nationalists fled the rise of Communism on the mainland, the people of Taiwan see their island as an independent nation. But China’s President Xi Jinping insists otherwise, and is threatening to impose Beijing’s rule by force.

The U.S. has been eliminated from the Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said the missiles, “destroyed the city’s blood transfusion center.”

Greta Gerwig is now the first woman in Hollywood history to hold the sole directing credit on a billion-dollar film.

Recommendations from our book reviewer of new fiction and non-fiction titles, including a new novel by Richard Russo, and a biography of an assassinated U.S. president.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Empire Falls” returns to the denizens of North Bath, a small town in Upstate New York that is about to undergo some radical changes.

The award-winning writer’s latest collection of stories catches family members in ordinary moments, with the real action always taking place far beneath the surface.

A Mexican-American woman faces anti-immigrant stigma in this dystopian social satire from the award-winning author of “The Madonnas of Echo Park.”

The Ukrainian military must blast its way through possibly millions of mines Russia has laid in their path. CBS News visits Fort Carson in Colorado to witness the equipment and tactics required for one of the most complex and dangerous of all battlefield maneuvers.

After filing for bankruptcy earlier this year, Bed, Bath & Beyond has been relaunched as an online store by Overstock.com. Insider senior reporter Dominick Reuter explains.

A cyberattack forced several emergency rooms operated by the health care provider Prospect Medical Holdings to shut down in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas on Thursday. The FBI is investigating.

The average price of a gallon of gas nationwide is up to $3.83 according to AAA, over 30 cents more than a month ago. Saudi Arabia’s efforts to curb oil production and the summer’s record-breaking heat are being pointed to as factors for the high prices. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave has the latest.

Colorado start-up BioFire has developed a biometric “smart gun” that can only be fired if it recognizes an authorized user’s fingerprint or an image from a facial recognition camera. Proponents say the technology represents an important step forward in gun safety, while critics say it will infringe upon 2nd Amendment rights. Kai Kloepfer, founder and CEO of BioFire, joins CBS News to discuss the weapons.

Temperature records have been breaking all over, as our Earth registers some of the hottest periods ever measured. Experts say it’s the “new normal.”

Temperature records have been breaking all over, as our Earth registers some of the hottest periods ever measured. Correspondent David Pogue explains how a “heat dome” has been driving up temperatures, and how extreme heat is affecting residents of Phoenix, where there has been a rise in hospital admissions for heat stress.

Scientists announced a grim milestone this month: The world’s oceans hit the hottest average recorded temperature. Ian Lee has more on why that’s so alarming, and what it means.

Florida has seen temperatures in its coastal waters hit hot tub levels this summer, forcing marine scientists to take extreme measures to try to save some of the area’s coral reefs. Alex Neufeld, a scientist with the Coral Restoration Foundation, joined CBS News to discuss some of those efforts and what’s making the water so warm.

A newly studied species of ancient whale might be the heaviest animal ever found.

At least three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night.

The circumstances that precipitated the shooting and the number of suspects involved was unclear. There was also no word on a motive.

When Bart and Krista Halderson suddenly disappeared in July 2021, their son, Chandler, alerted police. A search of a popular social media app helped lead investigators to a gruesome discovery.

Pamela Buchbinder was sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting her guilt in connection with one of the most bizarre crime stories in New York City history — the brutal and nearly fatal 2012 attack on her ex-lover.

Police said the suspect was part of a group that yelled homophobic and racist comments at O’Shae Sibley while he was dancing with friends.

Along with needed research gear and other equipment, the Cygnus delivered a pizza kit, fresh fruit and ice cream to the station crew.

The new satellite will help free up bandwidth for emerging 5G cellular networks while maintaining uninterrupted C-band TV service.

The algorithm will eventually be used at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory​, a survey telescope being built in Chile.

The final Antares 230+ rocket will send a Cygnus cargo ship to the space station with 8,300 pounds of equipment and supplies.

NASA has heard a “heartbeat” from its Voyager 2 spacecraft after a wrong command accidentally cut off communications.

How prosecutors made the case that the Wisconsin man killed his parents Bart and Krista Halderson in July 2021.

On Nov. 11, 2012, Jake Nolan accompanied his psychiatrist cousin to a NYC Home Depot where she purchased a sledgehammer; 24 hours later, it became a key piece of evidence in a crime that ended with Nolan and her ex-lover in the hospital.

A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

When a young mother disappears in Columbia, Missouri, investigators use DNA from a tree to help solve the mystery of what happened to her.

As soon as Schanda Handley was rescued, she told police she believed her estranged husband was behind her kidnapping. See the evidence that convinced investigators he was responsible.

Being in a cast can be stressful, especially for younger patients. One doctor in Chicago is helping her pediatric patients by giving their casts custom art jobs. CBS Chicago’s Charlie De Mar has the story.

Before Argentina won the World Cup last fall, fans scrambled to complete the tournament’s sticker collection, so-called Panini stickers, which have become central to the World Cup experience.

Lesley Stahl reports on the kora, a centuries-old West African instrument, and the groundbreaking woman who’s mastered it, Sona Jobarteh.

Millions of birds die each year colliding with buildings. Conservationists are out to help redesign buildings so that they are easier for migratory birds to see and avoid. Nikole Killion has the story.

Bill Whitaker reports from Uganda’s Impenetrable Forest, where scientists are trying to find the next deadly virus before it finds us.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

source







