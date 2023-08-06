MrBeast stirs backlash after asking fans to fix Walmart displays for his Feastables chocolate bars – Yahoo News









Jimmy Donaldson, the stunt YouTuber better known as MrBeast, tweeted an unconventional request to followers Friday, sparking backlash and inspiring memes.

"I need your help! Next time you see Feastables in Walmart (and soon to be new retailers) if you could clean up the presentation and make it look better that’d make me very happy," Donaldson tweeted. "I’m building a team to do this routinely, just need help in the short term."

I need your help! Next time you see Feastables in Walmart (and soon to be new retailers) if you could clean up the presentation and make it look better that’d make me very happy 🥺

I’m building a team to do this routinely, just need help in the short term ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CzYqOqQvta

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 3, 2023

Donaldson launched Feastables, a snack company that produces chocolate bars, cookies and other sweets, last year. The products are available at Walmart.

The Feastables Twitter account shared that fans who clean the Walmart displays can enter a contest to win $5,000. Participants have to submit before-and-after “shelfies” of the display to be considered for a monthly drawing, according to Feastables website.

Donaldson, who became the most-followed individual YouTuber in November, got mixed responses to his tweet. While some fans shared photos of themselves participating in the contest, others appeared more unsettled by the request. Several criticized him for asking fans to work without compensation.

"It’s fascinating to watch the stage of capitalism where people are honored to do free labor for rich people that don’t care about them because they feel some kind of connection and loyalty like a dog wanting a treat, only the treat is an imagined feeling of connection," a Twitter user said.

"God, if I had 14 million every time a rich person asked poor people to do free labor…" another said.

Donaldson's tweet also spawned numerous memes. People joked about doing Donaldson's bidding, getting punished for the opposite or holding Feastables chocolate bars for ransom.

.@MrBeast I caught this man after his shoulder brushed a Feastables display and one of your chocolates fell to the ground. He is pleading for mercy but I do not believe he is truly sorry. How shall I deal with him sir? pic.twitter.com/ONDhx1xTb1

— Ali (@haramcart) March 5, 2023

when you don't organize mr beast's chocolate bars pic.twitter.com/DDuFjmpyXD

— jordan (@JordanUhl) March 5, 2023

.@MrBeast I will continue destroying your chocolate displays until you pay me $100k pic.twitter.com/5tam5Y7G6k

— thousand yard stare from playing too much warzone (@websiteidi0t) March 5, 2023

Some fans were happy to oblige Donaldson's request and replied to his tweet with pictures of themselves tidying up Feastables displays.

We were just in Walmart and noticed this display needed some fixing @MrBeast pic.twitter.com/vxSdTREYxe

— Brendan (@lbrennyg) March 4, 2023

@MrBeast I was at walmart and saw your Chocolate bar . I fixed them properly.. Anything for the team . I even bought the chocolate sea salt one . #teammrbeast pic.twitter.com/aljuLEG3nf

— LoneWolf (@Real_Nelson1) March 3, 2023

Roger that boss 🔥

Love what you do, happy to help! pic.twitter.com/cogdquHTyX

— AITX | Mr. E (@MreSSB) March 4, 2023

Representatives for Donaldson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

